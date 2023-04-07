Agustín RossiChief of Staff, affirmed this Friday that “there will be a Step or a synthesis formula” within the Frente de Todos, in view of the next elections.

In dialogue with the pampean newspaper The sandthe official ratified: “If there is no such synthesis, as occurred when Cristina (Fernández de Kirchner) appointed Alberto (Fernández) and we all join behind, then there will be a Step in which the affiliates will be defined.”

Under this framework, the Chief of Staff stressed that “internal dynamics can lead to two or three formulas competing within the space.”

On the other hand, he also took some time to talk about Alberto Fernandez and praise his management: “The President said at this time that he believes he is in a position, that he aspires to a second term but also that he will in no way be an obstacle if there are other alternatives,” he indicated about the president’s decision, of the one who enhanced his “work” to face a “quadruple crisis” such as “drought, the pandemic, the war and the indebtedness with the IMF”.

Meanwhile, “he does not doubt” the political leadership inside and outside the party of Cristina Kirchner. “I understand that when she said that ‘she was not going to be a candidate for anything’ she maintains it that way, but who can doubt her leadership both for a broad sector of Argentine society and within the Frente de Todos and I understand that she will continue to exercise that leadership be from any place.”

After this, Rossi questioned the sectors represented by Javier Milei and José Luis Espert, comparing their speeches with those proclaimed, for example, by Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro.

“He has that same speech based on hate and discrimination, it must be taken into account because, in addition, the expressions of the more democratic right believe that it benefits them but clearly also harms them,” he explained, adding that “the phenomenon of Milei and Espert arrives like a blow because Trump and Bolsonaro have already passed before, and he appears here with a lot of violence ”.

In this sense, he indicated that “the problem with these connotations” is that they do not speak out against “political violence” and “they do not condemn the military dictatorship.” He added: “And if something is impossible to reconcile, it is democracy with the military dictatorship, because in reality they use democracy to destroy it. They use it to get to the government, to power, to later destroy it; for them the dictatorship is a form of government, not a military dictatorship”.

