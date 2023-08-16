Elections 2023: it was the worst result because they generated “uncertainty of who can govern”

The result of the PASO elections left growing uncertainty that triggered an economy with a devaluation of the peso, new restrictions and market shortages. For this reason, Channel E spoke with Martin Ravazzani director of the consulting firm Ecolatina, who referred to the impact on the markets of the election results and the possibility of applying the measures proposed by Javier Milei.

The impact on the markets of the election result

Regarding the result of the elections, the interviewee mentioned that “the electoral result was a surprise and for the markets the result was the worst, because They hoped that the elections would clear up the uncertainty of who could govern and that he would lead a reasonable economic policy and with a margin of governability”.

Nevertheless, “with a margin of thirds and with close to 50% of the votes pronounced in favor of radical changes, it generated a context of great uncertainty“, continues Ravazzani.

In addition, for the interviewee: “We are facing very complicated weeks and the week will be key due to the meeting with the IMF.” “The expectation is that the disbursement of 7,500 million dollars that Argentina has will end up unlocking.” But what, “In this context, it would be very bad news if disbursements from the Monetary Fund were delayed.”

On the other hand, asked if the market scenario would have changed if the ruling party had prevailed in the elections, Ravazzani said that, “Without a doubt, although I am not saying that Milei is the worst scenario for the markets, but that what they are looking for is certainty“. “The elections left a panorama very open. It is doubtful whether the most extreme proposals of the candidates can be carried out “. It is doubtful whether the measures that the economy needs can be carried out,” he said.

Later, the expert commented that “it is natural for the Fund to make contact with political forces.” “I understand that they made contact with both Javier Milei and the people from Together for Change.”

Is it possible to apply the measures proposed by Javier Milei?

Regarding whether it is feasible to apply Milei’s proposals, the interviewee commented that“I think dollarization is an attractive proposition, although from the point of view of State policy, I do not agree with the idea of ​​resigning the currency“. “Embracing dollarization means giving up monetary sovereignty.”

Finally, Ravazzani referred to the ruling party and asserted that “in this context it is very difficult to carry out fundamental measures, we are facing an emergency situation and we must try to avoid greater evils such as the spiraling of inflation or a banking crisis”.

