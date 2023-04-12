The internal climbing of the PRO was installed this Wednesday in the Palermo property of the Rural Society. Mauricio Macri once again questioned Horacio Rodríguez Larreta “for not having worked as a team” and incidentally brought Javier Milei into the electoral ring: the former president predicted that there will be a second round between the candidate of Together for Change that emerges from the Steps and the libertarian leader, leaving out the eventual representative of the Frente de Todos.

La Rural was the political center of the day, although for different reasons. Macri spoke -as the only guest- at the business lunch organized by the Inter-American Council of Trade and Production (Cicyp). In the afternoon, in an activity organized by the Rural Society, the presidential candidates Patricia Bullrich, Rodríguez Larreta, Gerardo Morales, Miguel Pichetto, Javier Milei and Governor Juan Schiaretti presented.

“What I questioned is that Horacio has not worked as a team, without respecting the other two presidential candidates, María Eugenia Vidal and Patricia Bullrich,” said Macri, who despite having announced his resignation from fighting for the third time in an election presidential, still struggling to maintain centrality in the PRO.

The internship of the majority partner of Juntos por el Cambio exploded on Monday, when Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, against the opinion of Macri and Bullrich (the party president), decided that the Buenos Aires election be held on the same day as the presidential one, but with separate ballot boxes and with different voting methods. The head of the Buenos Aires government thus closed the possibility of there being a sheet list that mixes the national categories with the local ones. The new Buenos Aires authorities will vote with the Single Electronic Ballot (used in 2015). Macri expressed his “deep disappointment” upon learning of Larreta’s decision.

“In that (Larreta) has been wrong because she should have sat down with her party, mainly with the two of them, because it is to respect your rivals,” Macri insisted on the questions he answered after lunch.

In the macrismo they understand that there is an agreement between the head of government and the radicalismo, as part of the presidential construction of Larreta. And in this construction, Macri believes that the door was opened for the radical Martín Lousteau to govern the mother district of the PRO. Larreta denies it and has already said that, for the Buenos Aires succession, he will support the PRO candidate, who would come out between Jorge Macri, Soledad Acuña and Fernán Quirós, in the competition with the radical senator.

In his talk with the businessmen, Mauricio Macri seemed to criticize the radical partners of Together for Change. He said he disbelieved in “monitors of control (in an election), who talk about politics and you think they know a lot.” As a national party, the UCR always boasts of its supervisory strength, explained in the party deployment throughout the country.

Macri also criticized the “current of leaders in all sectors who forgot about the epic and who say ‘my where it is’, who say ‘I save myself'”. Another blow to Larreta and his regional position regarding the PRO? “Toxic leadership puts the leader in the place of the magician, of the messianic who can do everything,” he defined.

He admitted that “rivalry, vehemence and egos” exist in Together for Change.

Macri awaits a ballot between JPC and Milei

Macri was asked about the progress of Javier Milei, who appears, according to the polls, as the surprise of this electoral process. “What I think is that we are going to go to a second round with this new expression, more liberal, more rupturist and more angry with the frustration that has dragged on in Argentina for decades,” he opined, leaving the candidate out of the eventual ballot. From the Front of All.

Although he established ideological coincidences with Milei, he clarified that Together for Change has “management experience.”

“Our candidate will have to show that we have the same vocation for change (as Milei) with experience. It is going to be a very complicated second round because every day there are more people who get angry and believe that everything has to be broken. I believe that everything must be semi-dynamited, ”Macri defined. “He’s done, now we have to keep working,” he added, resigned, about the dispute with Larreta.

The candidates in the Rural

Shortly after Macri’s lunch ended, some of the pre-candidates listed for the presidential race began to arrive at La Rural. No leaders of the ruling Frente de Todos or the left attended.

Javier Milei was asked about the PRO internship and the balloting scenario in which Macri included him: “The balloting with Larreta opens the possibility of Kirchnerism returning. If they even speak the same. He said that he is going to lower inflation by controlling prices, that is, either statist or collectivist. He also believes that inflation is a problem of monopolies. But if the second round is with Bullrich, that means that the Argentine men and women clicked to the right side”, evaluated the referent of Libertad Avanza.

With Chicanas, he questioned the non-macrista sector of Juntos por el Cambio: “With the radichetongos, with the Cynical Coalition, and with warm popcorn (referential to Larretismo) you cannot go anywhere because deep down they are Kirchnerists with good manners, And they are characterized by being as corrupt as the Kirchnerists but worse because they are hypocrites”, criticized Milei.

Patricia Bullrich, unlike Macri, sees a ballot between Together for Change and Peronism. “Let’s hope Milei joins us in the second round,” she replied. Regarding the PRO intern, she said that “we must not be afraid to debate.”

“Rest assured that Together for Change is not going to break,” said Gerardo Morales, the radicalismo’s presidential candidate. The governor of Jujuy sought to alleviate the tension that surrounds the PRO, but that, on the rebound, and that, indirectly, involves the UCR.

“The tension is and will be, but I am confident that it will not reach places that are harmful to the coalition,” Macri acknowledged.

