Elections 2023: the Humanist Party in Córdoba, in search of disenchanted Kirchnerists

Elections 2023: the Humanist Party in Córdoba, in search of disenchanted Kirchnerists

“We seek to be a reference for voters of humanism and also for Kirchnerists disappointed by the provincial and national configuration,” explain the leaders of the Humanist Party of Córdoba, who will present a list for the next elections on June 25.

Headed by the historic leader Fernando Schüle, the Humanist Party put together a list with the aim of representing the critical progressive vote of the Frente de Todos.

Along with Schüle (who will also be the first on the “sheet” list for provincial legislators), his vice appears as Griselda Marcuzi, a Humanism activist in Cosquín.

Among the legislators, Antonia Marcuzzi, Héctor “Tri” Heredia and Silvia Graciela Rivero, former provincial legislator, continue on the list.

school

Scüle was born on November 5, 1959, in the city of Villa del Rosario. He has incomplete university studies in Biology and Social Communication from UNC.

He attended elementary school at the República del Perú school and later at the Bartolomé Miter school. And high school at ITEA No. 12, in the city of Oncativo, where he graduated as an agronomist.

It is dedicated to the production of TV programs. She started on Channel 8 with the Construir program. Later, she followed Living in Twelve until 1997. Later, she carried out three programs: one on health, called Prevención Vital; another, alternative medicine, with the name of Proposals for the Third Millennium and the third, In Works, which continues to this day on Channel 10.

His political career began in 1981, when he joined the Community for Human Development, founded around the Silo Doctrine.

In March 1984, he founded the Humanist Party, where Schüle has been a candidate on several occasions.

He was attorney, secretary of political action, organization and is currently secretary general of the party.

In the 2015 elections, they supported the Kirchnerist Eduardo Accastello. Then, in the 2017 elections they supported Pablo Carro and in 2019 they went alone as the Humanist Party.

