Elections 2023: there was a bomb threat in the Casa Rosada

Argentina lives a Sunday mobilized by the development of the Paso elections. While the provisional results are awaited, a complaint about a bomb threat in the Casa Rosada set off the alarms.

The news was reported around 7:30 p.m.

The warning came through an anonymous complaint to 911 and reported an alleged bomb located inside the presidential room.

Personnel from the Bomb Squad of the City of Buenos Aires work in the area together with the Federal Police.

The establishment was evacuated.

News in development

