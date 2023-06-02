Home » Elections in Cinco Saltos
Elections in Cinco Saltos

Silvano Giacolla Caruso

On Sunday June 11, in Cinco Saltos we will be voting for municipal authorities that will lead the destiny of this city for the next four years. The candidates of various political labels are already launched, so the posters, parades, flyers, neighborhood meetings, WApp, radio interviews, etc. are notorious. etc For those of us who have years and experience of having lived through many electoral acts, we have the advantage of knowing “everyone”, so for many of these candidates we are the silent judges who consciously vote for the one we believe is the best candidate, in this case for a postponed Cinco Saltos.

In this range of possibilities, there is something for all tastes and preferences, so you have to be polite and respectful of the decision that each citizen makes, even at the cost of being wrong and going back to prison for another four years, hence my insistence on thinking , carefully evaluate and decide on the most potable candidate in favor of the city and its citizens. Historically, and this is the case, most of these candidates need lies to build power and a box that allows them to simply lead a comfortable life satisfying their personal desires, protect their friends and, if possible, qualify for indefinite re-election. They are the ones that are considered essential and the cemetery is full of these, and someone with good sense classifies them in the political caste.

The world in general lives: “vanitas vanitatum et omnia vanitas” vanity of vanities and everything is vanity, which unfortunately in their actions drag their own and strangers, and for these in particular it is said: “It is necessary that politicians and diapers are frequently changed, and both for the same reason.

Then there are others, who display the characteristics of traitors to their own principles, and any political stamp is good for them and if they can achieve a special blessing (monetary contribution) even if it is at the service of the person who contributes it, then it no longer matters if they are efficient. and good administrators at the service of the community. Some candidates are repeated figures and eternal failures, they invariably end up in the last positions, taking into account that in addition to not enjoying good prestige, some of them carry the shadow of being bearers of surnames, whose behaviors are surrounded by morality and in some cases For justice.

Each citizen will vote for the candidate they believe can restore their hope, dignity and pride in feeling Salta, in particular, young people entering the world of knowledge and work, I believe that Doctor Hernán Cáceres is the person who brings together these conditions precisely because of his morality and irreproachable trajectory.


