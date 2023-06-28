Elections in Córdoba: how will the final scrutiny be

Drafting Profile Córdoba

The provincial Electoral Tribunal established how the applicable procedure will be to carry out the final scrutiny of the elections for governor of Córdoba, it was officially reported.

The agency specified that at each table, the original opening, closing and scrutiny minutes will be compared with the minutes that the representatives of the different political groups have for their approval.

The Justice of Córdoba specified that this will be done in the presence of employees of the Electoral Tribunal and proxies or party prosecutors.

“In the event of not agreeing to such validation, the minutes will be sent to the incident table. On the other hand, if the original act is not available, the ballot box will be opened, in the presence of the representatives of the different political groups present, ”says an official statement.

“At the incident table, the original opening, closing and scrutiny minutes sent by the tallying tables will be analyzed with those minutes that the representatives of the different political groups carry for their approval,” the document adds.

This procedure will also be carried out by the personnel of the Electoral Tribunal and the proxies or party prosecutors present. “When the challenged act is not approved, the scrutiny of the relevant ballot box may be carried out,” the statement details.

