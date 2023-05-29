Elections in Córdoba: the results of the voting in 29 municipalities and communes

The people of Cordoba from 29 municipalities and communes went to the polls this Sunday, May 28, to elect local authorities, prior to the gubernatorial elections that will take place on June 25.

Córdoba is one of the 15 jurisdictions that decided split the elections of the national elections which will take place on August 13 and October 22. Added to this, the municipalities and communes also separated from the provincial elections.

This way, the electoral calendar in Córdoba began on March 19 with the municipal elections in La Falda (Punilla department), which were followed on March 26 by the town of Hernando (Tercero Arriba), on April 16 in General Cabrera (Juárez Celman) and on May 21 in Corral de Bustos (Marcos Juárez department).

This Sunday, there were 29 municipalities and communes that went to the polls. In most of the districts where they voted, Peronism governedreferenced in Martín Llaryora, who responds to Juan Schiaretti.

The province has 427 municipalities and communesof which 227 will vote simultaneously with the provincial elections on June 25, and the rest, on different dates until July 23.

The results in each district

– In the town of Canals (Department of Union) the current Peronist mayor of United for Canals, Edgar Bruno, renewed his mandate after defeating the radical Damián Moras, who ran for Together for Change.

– In high cross (Department of Marcos Juárez), the current Peronist community chief and supporter of Kirchnerism, Agustín González, won. The mayor faced Jorge Pierobón, from Together for Change.

– In long lagoon (Río Segundo) the Peronist mayor Matías Torres Cena was re-elected with the list Laguna Larga Keeps Growing. After a tough electoral dispute, he managed to defeat the radical candidate of Together for Change, Pablo Villalón.

– In The AcequiasTogether for Change managed to prevail with the radical Germán Martini, who will be the new mayor after defeating the Peronist Pablo Cavallo.

– In Garay paddock (Santa María) The current community chief, Gerardo Martínez, was re-elected, who presented himself with the Peronist list of Hacemos Unidos por Córdoba, which answers to Governor Juan Schiaretti. His opponents were Melisa Stiefel (Together for Change) and Silvia Suárez (Integration and Development Movement).

– In Colonel Molds (Río Cuarto department) the ruling party fell by less than two points. In this way, Ezequiel Moiso, of Together for Change, defeated the current Secretary of Government, Gustavo Argüello of Hacemos Unidos por Córdoba, by just 84 votes.

– In Chucul Juntos por el Cambio returned to power as well. Pablo Vigué prevailed over the official Nelson Vorocherici.

– In alcira gigena the candidate of the current mayor, the radical Nancy Foresto (Together for Change) beat the former Peronist mayor María Amelia Chiófalo, who ran for Hacemos Unidos por Córdoba.

– In lozada (Santa María) the Peronist mayor of Hacemos Unidos por Córdoba, is serving his second consecutive term, so he could not stand in the elections. In his place, he promoted Franco Oviedo. For its part, the Juntos por el Cambio (Together for Change) list (which brings together the PRO, CC-ARI and Civic Front) led as a candidate the suspended Peronist legislator Eduardo Serrano, judicially investigated for an alleged case of gender violence. Finally, the UCR disregarded the play of its partners and nominated Adrián Maldonado.

– Unique lists were presented in eight locations: the districts of Colonia Bremen (Jackeline Ojeda); Santa Maria Village (Daniela Imola); With Idiazábal (John Paul Vassi); Benjamin Gould (Alain Correa); Colonia Bismarck (Leandro Vignani); Assumed (Evelyn Artusso); the islets (Claudio Boretto); and San Jose de las Salinas (Marcelo Ruiz).

There was also electoral compulsion in the municipalities and communes of Paso Viejo and Tuclame (Cruz del Eje department); Villa Sarmiento (General Rock); Copacabana (Ischilin); Charras (Juarez Celman); Bulnes; Las Vertientes (Fourth River); South Pampayasta and Waterfront (Upper Third department); Chapel of Siton and The Mistoles (Totoral), and Cintra.