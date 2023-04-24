Elections in Jujuy: Morales bets on a sweeping UCR to support his national candidacy

On May 7, Jujeños will go to the ballot box to elect a governor, lieutenant governor, 24 titular provincial deputies, mayors, councilors and members of municipal commissions. All without STEP instance. The novelty is that Gerardo Morales, current president and candidate for President, will not be on the ruling party’s ticket. In total, seven candidates will be presented for the governorship of the province.

Carlos Sadir is Morales’ candidate. He is currently Minister of Finance and will be accompanied in the formula by the provincial deputy Alberto Bernis. “It was not a surprise. There were other alternatives, but He is a leader in whom the Governor has full confidence,” explained a radical owner who expects an “overwhelming” result to push Morales’s national candidacy and the constitutional reform that will be voted on before December.

Gerardo Morales gathered his economic team and wants a plan without “blood” or “dynamite”

For his part, Peronism did not achieve unity. Who more adhesions achieved is Rubén Rivarola, supported by a large sector of the PJ, by La Cámpora and the national deputy Carolina Moisés. She is running as the alternative of the 505 list, of the Justicialista Front. Rivarola is also the president of the Justicialista Party – Jujuy District and head of the bloc of provincial deputies.

On the other side, emboldened by an election that could be historic is the Workers’ Left Front (FIT). The candidate will be the national deputy, Alejandro Vilca, who obtained 25% of the votes in the 2021 legislative election. The referent of the Socialist Workers Party will be accompanied in the governorship formula by Betina Rivero, who will go as a candidate for lieutenant governor. Gastón Remy, current capital city councilor and candidate for mayor, and Natalia Morales, candidate for constituent, who would head the list, will also accompany him on the ballot.

Miracle Room

One of the novelties of this election is that Milagro Sala decided to support Juan Cardozo, who is below Rivarola in the polls. Cardozo is the benchmark for Unity for Jujuy and will be accompanied by Diego Granda. The formula is also supported by Guillermo Snopek, that had to be lowered after the Electoral Justice challenged his candidacy of Guillermo Snopek, for failing to meet the requirements to participate in the contest.

Constitutional reform

Beyond executive positions, congressmen will be elected to approve the reform of the Constitution that Morales approved in the Legislature in November 2022. The most important points are the ban on pardon “to persons who commit a serious intentional crime against the State that entails enrichment, which will be considered an attack against the democratic system.” In addition, roadblocks will be prohibited, regulating “the right to protest in accordance with United Nations standards ”, and the restriction of the usurpation of public spaces and private property will be reinforced.

Likewise, it will seek to enable direct execution for the collection of fines “for violations that affect social peace” and it will be emphasized in the final text that “the exercise of rights cannot affect the rights of others.” In addition, it is considered as a matter “of the State and of society” the “fight Climate Change and promotion of renewable energy”. The implementation of the motto law will also be prohibited, as it works in some provinces, and ordinary sessions will begin on March 1 and end on November 30 of each year.

ri / ds