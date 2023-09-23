Elections in Mendoza: Alfredo Cornejo and Omar de Marchi compete for governor

Key weekend for the election year. This Sunday the province of Mendoza elects a governor for the next four years. After the PASO on June 11, there were only 5 formulas left on the way, but there are two competing for first place.

According to the latest surveys Alfredo Cornejo is the most competitive with the ballot Change MendozaAccompanied by Hebe Married. Cornel He is currently a senator and governed the province between 2015 and 2019. He is now seeking a new mandate.

In front is Omar de Marchi for him Mendocina Union Front, which according to polls is closely fighting for first place. He is currently a deputy, and his vice candidate is Daniel Orozco.

The rest of the formulas are that of Omar Parisi y Lucas Ilardoin front I chose Mendoza (space that concentrates part of Peronism and local Kirchnerism). Furthermore it is Lautaro Jimenez for him Left Front Unity y Mario Vadillo for him Green party.

In the province, provincial deputies and senators are also elected this Sunday. To find out the voting location, you can go to mendoza.gov.ar/padron and complete the information.

