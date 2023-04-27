Elections in Paraguay: Will it be the end of Colorado hegemony?

ASUNCIÓN (AP) — An employee of the all-powerful former president Horacio Cartes, accused in the United States of corruption and links to terrorism, will defend the continuity of the longest-running ruling party in South America in Sunday’s general elections in Paraguay against a coalition of political forces and heterogeneous social groups led by a staunch opponent.

The landlocked South American nation, in which a stable economy coexists with high levels of poverty and corruption, has been practically immune to political alternation and social phenomena that have shaken the region in the last century, such as the feminist wave.

The conservative Colorado Party has ruled since 1947, including as the political support of dictator Alfredo Stroessner (1954-1989), with the exception of a brief period of progressive tinge led by ex-bishop Fernando Lugo in 2008 and ended early in 2012 with an impeachment trial. .

But the social unrest due to the deficiencies in health and education -accentuated during the COVID-19 pandemic-, the endemic corruption exposed to the world by a foreign power and the insecurity linked to drug-crime could drive political change.

“It is a very unique electoral process. There are two projects in conflict: one to continue with a system of 70 years of hegemony and the other project of concertation, an unprecedented political experiment in Paraguay, which brought together different parties from the center-right to the left,” Diego Abete Brun told The Associated Press. , professor of political science and director of the Latin American and Hemispheric Studies program at George Washington University.

Paraguay boasts economic stability, a currency -the guaraní- one of the oldest in Latin America and accumulated inflation for the year of 2.1% until March, which contrasts with the 21.7% of its neighbor Argentina in the same period.

On the other hand, seven out of 10 workers are informal, while poverty affects 24.7% of its inhabitants, according to the latest report from the National Institute of Statistics. Within this universe, 5.6% (414,000 Paraguayans) are indigent, the highest number since 2016.

“At this moment the studies suggest closed elections, with a scenario that does not seem clear,” said the expert. “It’s a close finish, but I see more wind in favor of the opposition.”

The main challenge to the hegemony of the Colorado Party appears the Agreement for a New Paraguay with the candidate Efraín Alegre, leader of the traditional Authentic Radical Liberal Party (PLRA) and staunch opponent of Cartes.

This 60-year-old Catholic lawyer will seek the presidency for the third time and to make it the charm, he associated with very heterogeneous forces that have in common their rejection of the ruling party. Among them is the progressive Frente Guasú de Lugo, but also disenchanted colorados.

“People are convinced that change will arrive on April 30, that we are going to start a new time in Paraguay,” Alegre said in a recent interview with AP. “We all understand that this is Paraguay’s decision for the next 15 or 20 years. It is not a single election, it is not five years, it is an exhausted model and the need to recover the true Paraguay”.

The responsibility of guaranteeing the continuity of the colorados in power fell on the economist Santiago Peña, former Minister of Finance in the Cartes government (2013-2018) and who until his nomination served as a member of the board of directors of the local Banco Basa, owned by the Paraguayan magnate and former president.

Peña’s campaign for the presidency was directly hit by the economic sanctions applied in the United States against Cartes, current president of the Colorado Party, for widespread bribery and ties to members of Hezbollah, considered a terrorist organization.

Cartes “has leveraged his illicitly acquired wealth and influence to expand his political and economic power over Paraguayan institutions,” the State Department said. The businessman, owner of a conglomerate of companies ranging from tobacco, livestock and large media, denies the charges.

In practice, the indictment prevents Cartes from using the financial system of the United States.

This affected the financing of the pro-government candidate’s campaign and it remains to be seen if it will also impact the powerful voter mobilization apparatus of the Colorado Party next Sunday.

“The sanctions have been lethal,” remarked Abete Brun. “Cartes was the head of financing for the Colorado Party. The box ran out of box. Finally, he obtained financing from a local bank, but for a much lower amount.

Paraguayan justice has not yet launched a formal investigation against Cartes.

“The link with Horacio Cartes is undeniable. Politically, we have worked together, I have been Minister of Finance in his government, but the responsibilities are personal”, Peña, 44, distanced himself from his mark, in dialogue with AP a few days after the election. However, he was of the opinion that the accusations against his political godfather “have no basis.”

“I believe that my responsibility as part of the public policy offer is not to be more of the same, but to be a different option within a party that has had more than 100 years of history,” said the pro-government candidate.

In a parity scenario, Paraguayans will elect the next president by electronic vote in a single electoral instance – the candidate with the most votes wins. Senators, deputies and governors will also be voted on.

There are 13 candidates for the presidency.

A factor that adds uncertainty to the result is the low citizen participation in the elections -on average between 60% and 63% of the voters vote-, which a priori plays in favor of the official apparatus.

“It no longer rises from that, in part because there is a Paraguayan migrant population in Argentina, Spain and the United States that despite having the legal right to vote does not do so,” explained historian and researcher Milda Rivarola, member of the Paraguayan Academy of History. .

The greatest absenteeism in the elections is registered in the age group of 18 to 25 years, the same that was the motor of the street protests between 2021 and 2022.

“It is a more modern strip, with access to technology. Politics as it is is not interesting to them. They have another vision of the world,” Rivarola said. “They take the places two or three days, but it has no electoral political correlate.”

The holiday of Monday May 1 for Labor Day is another seasoning that could encourage absenteeism, since many Paraguayans would take advantage of the long weekend to travel to the interior.

In a discreet electoral campaign in proposals, one of the points of greatest controversy between the candidates has been the alliance with Taiwan, an issue in which geopolitics are intertwined with the interests of Paraguayan soybean producers and ranchers who want to sell to China.

Opposition member Alegre announced that if he wins, the relationship with Taipei will be reviewed.

“Under current conditions, Paraguay makes a very important effort, being ours a small country, leaving China‘s opportunities to maintain relations with Taiwan aside. We do not see that Taiwan is doing the same,” Alegre said. “It seems to us that there is no justice in this relationship. So we have a critical position.”

Paraguay is the only South American country that maintains diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

For his part, Peña defended the link with Taiwan at a time when the advance of China in Latin America is at the top of the concerns of the United States in the region.

A delayed tax reform, the renegotiation of the agreement with Brazil for the distribution of the energy generated by the Itaypú hydroelectric dam and the claim of Paraguayan peasants to legalize between 8,000 and 11,000 hectares of marijuana cultivation -Paraguay is the largest producer in South America- These are other hot issues that the new government must also address.

