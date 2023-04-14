The Electoral Law or 2431 establishes the prohibitions in force for the previous days to the elections on Sunday, April 16 in Río Negro. What to do and what cannot be done during the closed season that will start on Saturday at 00:00.

As established, it is prohibited acts or public meetings with express or covert proselytizing purposes and party advertising issued by written, radio or television media or any other proselytizing propaganda from 32 hours before the start of the elections.

Family celebrations during elections

If a person must hold a particular celebration or event on Saturday or Sunday that involves a mass gathering, You must notify it before the Justice of the Peace of the town, since the ban governs.

Opening of premises during the elections

Casinos and dance venues may operate until 24 hours on Friday, April 14 and they will be able to reopen their doors three hours after the end of the elections, that is, at 9:00 p.m. on April 16.

The opening and operation of restaurants, eating houses, confectioneries and the like is allowed, but with the It expressly prohibits the sale of alcoholic beverages until three hours after the close of the elections, that is, until 9:00 p.m. on April 16.

Finally, popular shows in the open air or in closed venues, theatrical parties, sports and all kinds of public meetings that do not refer to the electoral act during the hours of the elections are prohibited.

exit poll

LThe dissemination of polls is prohibited from 10 days before the elections. Surveys and polls on election day (commonly called exit polls) may be carried out to the extent that they do not constitute a factor that disturbs the free movement of voters in the vicinity of polling stations, but may not be disseminated up to an hour after the close of the elections.

The infraction will be penalized with a fine equivalent to 100 percent of the value of the advertising centimetres or advertising minutes of a day corresponding to the media where the survey was published. In case of recidivism, the sanctions will be doubled.

They will also be jointly and severally liable, the applicant, the production company and the person in charge of the media outlet that published it.

