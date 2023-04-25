Electoral register: this Tuesday the deadline to request changes of address expires

The deadline to request a change of address in the electoral roll It expires this Tuesday, April 25 and, in the event of any subsequent modification, the voter must go to vote at the school that corresponded to him according to his previous address.

Las people who have moved and who want to vote in the PASO (August 13) and in the general elections (October 22) in a voting center near their home have until Tuesday to request a change of address. It also runs the same “deadline” to claim for errors in the register.

According to article 25 of the National Electoral Code (CEN), the closing of the provisional register with the inclusion of all the pertinent registry updates must be carried out 180 days (6 months) before the general electionperiod that is fulfilled tomorrow.

Once the latest changes are incorporated, that padrón will be released publicly on May 5as provided for in article 26 of the CEN.

How to request changes to the electoral roll

To make the change of address in the national identity document, it is necessary to start the process virtually through the Mi Argentina website, where an appointment is requested at an office of the National Registry of Persons (RENAPER).

The same day of the shift, the new DNI is delivered with the updated address, at a cost of between 300 and 450 pesos, depending on the copy.

If the procedure is carried out in a shopping center or airport/river terminal, an additional 50 pesos will be charged.

To initiate a claim by mistake or request the elimination of a voter due to death, you must access the National Electoral Justice – Consultation of the Electoral Register (padron.gob.ar).

ED