ROME – Implement the fast and ultra-fast charging network to facilitate the electric transition. With this objective, the French startup Electra, specialized in the construction and management of infrastructures for recharging electric vehicles, has entered Italy. On the other hand, in the Belpaese, to date, out of about 35,000 total charging points, only a thousand are of the ultra-fast type and according to the forecasts of the transalpine company, their stations can guarantee “full” charging in 15-30 minutes.

Over the next few years, Electra plans to invest two hundred million euros and install three thousand new points for ultra-fast charging, favoring locations such as public car parks in shopping centers and supermarkets, hotels, restaurants and service stations. Furthermore, the company has declared that it will bear all the necessary investments and will guarantee users free access 24 hours a day, with the possibility of booking the charging station in advance through the specific smartphone application. Even in Italy, albeit at a slower pace than in other European countries, electric mobility is growing and, according to the estimates of the Energy and Climate Plan (Pniec), in December 2022, there were around 171,000 100% electric cars on the road, with the number of electrified cars that could reach six million by 2030.

A figure supported by the purchasing intentions of Italian motorists with 73% of potential buyers willing to embrace greener mobility. “In Italy we are already working to create a network that brings together the players in the sector to build an interconnected ecosystem accessible to all, because it is a market with great potential – underlined Eugenio Sapora, general manager of Electra Italia – The decrees recently published by Mase and registered by the Corte dei Conti, which make 713 million euros available under the Pnrr to install new charging stations for electric vehicles on highways and in urban centers by the end of 2025, are an important step”.

By the end of the year, Electra aims to reach all large and medium-sized French cities with its network and, after Italy, plans to expand into Spain and Switzerland as well, to exceed the eight thousand supercharger points by 2030 throughout the Old Continent . (Maurilio Rigo)