ROME – The long-term rental of electric and hybrid cars is increasingly popular with Italians. Thanks to the incentives (albeit limited to 50%), orders for these cars in the vehicle rental sector are also growing, 30% higher than in the same period of 2021.

These are just some of the data that emerge from the analysis carried out by Aniasa, the Association that represents the mobility services sector within Confindustria, offering a cross-section of the new scenarios of the car market that is increasingly oriented towards use compared to the ‘purchase. The study also shows that the number of private individuals who choose forms of “pay-per-use” mobility by renouncing the purchase of a car is clearly increasing: in the first ten months of the year, they reached 170,000 (95,000 equipped only with tax code and 75,000 also with VAT number).

Ready to change your driving habits? From technologies to rental, the future in just a few steps by Ilaria Salzano

07 October 2022



A growing trend in our country, which today can register a further boost thanks to government eco-incentives also for the rental of electric and hybrid cars, which from January to October constituted 35% of the fuels chosen by the rental channel. According to Aniasa analysts, it is certainly the economic convenience that drives Italians towards this formula (15% savings compared to ownership according to various estimates), to which is added a pre-established monthly cost without the risk of extra expenses connected to the vehicle, the savings of time linked to the “car bureaucracy” and the sale of used cars.

Ready to change your driving habits? From technologies to rental, the future in just a few steps by Ilaria Salzano

07 October 2022



The data also show that the phenomenon has seen a clear growth in recent years with a + 260% compared to 2020, when there were 65,000 private contractors who used the rental with a trend destined to last also in the future. “The penetration of long-term rental among private individuals represents one of the mega trends of mobility at an international level, with the gradual transition from car ownership to use – underlined Alberto Viano, president of Aniasa – Today a boost to the choice of this formula also comes from the advent of the electric. The rental allows you to marry this power, being relieved of the unknown factors relating to the technological transition, maintenance of the vehicle and finally its resale, through a more sustainable monthly fee that avoids investing large sums (not accessible to everyone) at the time of purchase . Rental is the most direct and economically sustainable tool for the ecological transition of our vehicle fleet. A new boost to growth is coming from the incentives allocated by the Government also for individuals who choose to rent cars with low environmental impact. To give a further acceleration to the spread of these supplies, we ask the Government to bring the current amount of incentives from 50% to 100%, rebalancing the situation with respect to ownership and leasing”.

Overall, the percentage of private individuals, with and without a VAT number, now reaches 15% of the total fleet of 1.1 million long-term rental vehicles circulating throughout the country, while in economic terms it represents around 25% of the total .