Tekkno Tour 2023: ELECTRIC CALLBOY, BLIND CHANNEL, FUTURE PALACE @ Gasometer, Wien (14.04.2023)

Incredible how ELECTRIC CALLBOY has gone through the roof in recent years. Always an insider tip and maybe also a guilty pleasure for some die-hard metallers, the likeable guys from Castrop-Rauxel are now real superstars thanks to their mega hits “Hypa Hypa”, “We Got The Moves” or “Pump It”! The trancecore sensation currently sells everything live and is a real highlight at festivals. We couldn’t help it and had to be part of the “Tekkno Tour 2023”.

After initial difficulties, because the supporters HOLDING ABSENCE jumped out, however, became a finalist with the ESC BLIND CHANNEL found a more than worthy replacement. But the Modern/Postcore folks opened the evening FUTURE PALACE from Berlin. The trio seemed a bit lost on the big stage in Vienna’s Gasometer, but front singer Maria Lessing and her two boys Manuel Kohlert on guitar and drummer Johannes Frenzel tried really hard to make the well-filled hall sweat. It didn’t work right down to the last rows, but the material was well received and little by little there was a mood in the hall. I don’t know why there are only three of you on stage and let the bass roll off the tape, but the show was tight and you could tell how happy this big crowd was to play in front of the FUTURE PALACE on this tour, even without the grateful announcements of the Singer who wanted to underline the warm-up program, especially with the track “Fire”. Even if the set of the Berliners, who have only been making music together for a good five years, did not quite ignite, they did a successful warm-up and said goodbye to the Viennese audience, who gave appropriate applause.

Setlist FUTURE PALACE:

Dead Inside

Flames

Ghost Chapter

Defeating Gravity

Fever

Locked

Heads Up

Paradise

The tension on the Finns of BLIND CHANNEL was enormous. After their success at the ESC the year before last, where they achieved a respectable sixth place. The guys from Oulu stormed onto the stage with enormous energy and ignited a visual firework that was second to none. There was more movement on stage than one could perceive, the two singers Joel Hokka and Niko Vilhelm Moilanen gave nothing to each other, twirled from corner to corner, chanted, roared and growled as much as their vocal chords could muster, while the guitarists twirled their axes in the air. Somehow impressive what was going on, but somehow it also seemed very uncoordinated and one was almost surprised that the Finns didn’t push each other off the stage. Musically they fired off everything that they had in their luggage as hit candidates, but at the latest with the said ESC candidate “Dark Side” you noticed that the gentlemen were missing real crackers.

The skilful mix of nu metal, postcore and electronic beats and techno elements still worked wonderfully, suited the upcoming headliner of the evening and the audience went along well despite the slightly spongy sound. In addition to their own songs, which came across the discography or the four albums released so far, the hinted PAPA ROACH “Last Resort” also caused frenetic cheers. The fans were also involved with a kneel action and ANASTASIA’s “Left Outside Alone” caused laughter and dancing fans.

Setlist BLIND CHANNEL:

Alive Or Only Burning

We Are No Saints

Died Enough For You

Over My Dead Body

Bad Idea

Flatline

Left Outside Alone (ANASTACIA)

Balboa

Dark Side

The tension was almost unbearable when, with a slight delay, around 9:50 p.m., the lights finally came on ELECTRIC CALLBOY went out. The fat stage design already promised a lot, but when a stewardess greeted the spectators on board the Tekkno train, the atmosphere literally exploded. Shortly thereafter, Nico, Kevin and the rest of the callboys were on stage accompanied by confetti rain and the 100-minute party could not be stopped. The trancecore train steered towards us and rolled over the gasometer with a good mood and non-stop catchy tunes. The current hit from the last released album „Tekkno“ brought the atmosphere right from the start to the first side point, but also “Hate/Love” and the somewhat older “The Scene” caused cheers, mosh pits, dancing fans and a lot of work for the sweat glands. Speaking of fans; You saw 80’s weight lifters, kitsch training suits and front yard jerks in the right outfits for the videos wherever you looked. You really felt like you were in a weird disco club full of crazy people. But all these weirdos shared a real passion here.

Nico and Kevin harmonize incredibly well, both vocally and in terms of performance and announcements, so the two always caused laughter and with “Castrop X Spandau” there was even a kiss on the mouth. As if it hadn’t been hot enough, pyros were blasted out and soon Nico was on stage with a fat confetti cannon. With “Arrow Of Love” hearts were formed with the hands and “Mindreader” was shouted at more than loudly, before “Best Day”, in which SIDO would actually be a part, asked to sit down – and of course to escalate afterwards. Of course, the whole hall complied with the request of the singers without a hitch. There was a short breather during the drum solo, which was spiced up with techno synths à la SCOOTER. After that it got all the hotter, because “Hypa Hypa” for which the boys put on kitschy disco outfits, the older hit “Crystals” and “Fuckboi” for which Maria was brought back onto the stage demanded everything again. Nico was happy about Maria’s presence, because the female parts weren’t really his thing on the previous shows.

The users didn’t stand still for a second, and so that everyone could survive, ELECTRIC CALLBOY had also built in a real breather, because Kevin showed his love for Nico with his mini piano and with songs like the Frozen soundtrack “Let It Go” or “I Want It That Way” by the BACKSTREET BOYS, the two not only showed great humor in the medley, but also their vocal power. This was previously joined by erotic saxophone tinkling and the two of them could no longer keep themselves from laughing. After “Mc Thunder” the boys disappeared backstage again and a huge banner with the faces of the band, but bodies and hairstyles from Muscle Beach 1984 announced the first encore in no uncertain terms. “Pump It” got things going all over again, before Kevin told fans a story about his tongue sticking out the other day: “The whole band usually sits on it, but today you guys have to bang a brlrlrlrlrlrrlr for me”. This was urgently needed for the grandiose “Spaceman” and also implemented well. And then there was only one thing missing: “We Got The Moves”. With the mentioned, ridiculous white outfits, the pot hairstyles and the matching sunglasses, the callboys bobbled their heads to the beat and encouraged the last big party of the evening. With Sing-A-Long Part and a few breaks they celebrated this more than due.

Setlist ELECTRIC CALLBOY:

Tekkno Train

Hate/Love

The Scene

MC Thunder II (Dancing Like A Ninja)

Castrop X Spandau

Supernova

Arrow Of Love

Mind reader

Best Day

Drum Solo

Hypa Hypa

Crystals

Fuckboi (feat. Maria Lessing)

hurricane

Medley: Careless Whisper / Let It Go / When You Say Nothing at All / I Want It That Way

Parasite

MC Thunder

–

Pump It

Spaceman

We Got the Moves

What an evening! After the Summer Breeze gig last year I experienced a great show anyway, but ELECTRIC CALLBOY were able to up the ante on my expectations with this strong and likeable show, so that the Tekkno train keeps going in my head for days and that has changed the boys also deserve more than they deserve. The band’s success more than proves it right and we can definitely look forward to great new music and shows. In addition, ELECTRIC CALLBOY will honor us this year with performances in Austria, namely at Nova Rock and Frequency.

ELECTRIC CALLBOY:



BLIND CHANNEL:



FUTURE PALACE:



