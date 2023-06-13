Electric car and the battery alarm: if they are damaged, even slightly, they must be replaced. Here because

ROME – The issue of the transition to the electric car has been tackled from all points of view, but there is one aspect that has so far been little analyzed and which will instead be crucial for the success of the ongoing process, and that is the high cost of the RCA that electric car owners will have to bear due to the impossibility of verifying the real extent of the damage suffered by a battery in the event of an accident.

That’s because at the moment, Reuters points out in an article, no car manufacturer allows access to battery cell diagnostic data to third parties. Therefore, no repairer, insurer or expert can quantify the damage suffered by the battery, or have the certainty that a repair operation after a possible accident has effectively repaired the entirety of the damaged cells. The insurance companies are therefore forced either to replace the battery entirely, even if the damage is slight, or even to scrap the car if the replacement of the battery, which often “weighs” up to 50% of the price of the electric car, is deemed uneconomical .







A paradoxical situation which in some countries, Reuters points out, is leading to the accumulation in landfills of scratched battery packs in which the cells inside are probably intact, or to the scrapping of electric cars with very few kilometers of travel. Certainly not a solution in line with the sustainability ambitions that guided the choice of the electric transition. According to experts, to solve the problem it is necessary to act on two fronts simultaneously: to provide insurance companies with battery pack data and information on repairs and to build battery packs that are more easily repairable.

In this regard, a group of British insurers brought a proposal to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s table: to oblige electric car manufacturers to build modular battery packs or in much smaller sections than the current ones, so as to be able to replace a single section or a single module in the event of a crash, instead of the entire battery pack. If this is not done, insurance premiums will continue to rise as sales of electric vehicles increase. In Italy, given the still limited number of electric car registrations, the impact on the insurance premium is not yet visible.

But this is not the case in other countries. In the United States, for example, insuring an electric car costs on average 27% more than a combustion model and the same is true for the United Kingdom. However, many of the current knots relating to the management of electric vehicle batteries can be resolved with the entry into force of the new European Regulation on batteries, which will be voted on in June and will gradually replace the old 2006 directive. The Regulation introduces directives which will cover the entire life cycle of lithium batteries and which will have to be respected by all operators placing any type of battery on the EU market, including those for electric cars.

Among the important innovations is the obligation for manufacturers to make batteries removable and replaceable and to design them in such a way as to allow users or independent operators to separate and replace used batteries. The industry will have 42 months, after the entry into force of the Regulation, to adapt electronic devices. From May 2026, batteries must have an electronic passport which will guarantee safety and traceability requirements. In order for the Battery Passport to draw up-to-date information on battery status and life expectancy, starting May 2024 every battery will need to be equipped with a BMS (battery management system) which, in addition to balancing the cells, can estimate the state of charge and the state of health of the battery from the voltage and current values ​​of the battery.

This information must be accessible to the natural or legal person who legally purchased the battery or to third parties. However, the BMS data that can be shared must be even better defined, to limit the operational scope of those who have access to it and thus avoid security problems, violations of intellectual property rights and fraud. In short, the path of transparency has been taken but the path will not be short.