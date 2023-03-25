ROME – E-Fuels, short for electrofuels, are liquid or gaseous synthetic fuels. They are obtained first by decomposing water into its basic elements, i.e. hydrogen and oxygen through a process of electrolysis. And then mixing hydrogen with carbon dioxide captured in the air through the Fischer-Tropsch synthesis process. By adding some catalyzing substances to the mixture thus obtained, the e-Fuels capable of feeding endothermic engines are produced.

This procedure requires enormous quantities of water and electricity which, however, must be produced exclusively from renewable sources (wind, solar, geothermal, water). But to let the e-Fuels among ecological fuels, this would not be enough. In fact, synthetic fuels are considered green (and for this reason they entered into the compromise agreement between the EU and Germany) because to produce them, a quantity of CO2 is taken equal to that released by them when they feed an internal combustion engine and therefore they are considered “carbon neutral”. And, moreover, the engines powered by e-Fuels also reduce or cancel other emissions, for example, that of particulate matter.





Currently their production is still very expensive and limited: today a liter of e-Fuels would cost around 10 euros and it would take 2 liters of water to produce it. But according to supporters of synthetic fuels, the economies of scale linked to their wide-ranging use and a strong policy of global tax incentives could make them decidedly competitive.

Their real advantage is that they could be immediately used in the current distribution network, already used by fuels because, like traditional petrol or dieseli, e-Fuels can be stored without any storage or handling problems pressure and at room temperature.

Germany’s interest in synthetic fuels is linked above all to the fact that many of its large companies in the sector have believed in and made strong investments in this technology. Large German auto parts suppliers such as Bosch, ZF and Mahle are members of the e-Fuel Alliance, an industry lobby. And Porsche is banking on them so much that in Punta Arenas in Chile it has built a plant that produces synthetic fuels with the aim of producing over 500 million liters a year, while BMW has invested 12.5 million dollars in Prometheus Fuels . After all, German manufacturers “defend” their high-performance models such as the Porsche 911: synthetic fuels, after all, are particularly suitable for powerful engines. And Formula 1 will prove it, starting from the 2026 season, it will switch to e-Fuels, for reach the carbon neutrality in 2030.

Norway also believes in the project and Norsk e-Fuel should start producing e-Fuels (but especially for aviation) in 2024. And in general in Europe, according to the e-Fuel Alliance, they are already produced in Germany and Iceland, with projects at the start as well as in Norway, also in Spain, Denmark and Sweden.