Electric car, braking also arrives in Switzerland: they cost too much and it is difficult to recharge them

ROME – Everyone wants to drive an electric car but sales aren’t taking off. According to the results of the fifth Tcs electric mobility barometer, an annual study by the Swiss Touring Club on electromobility conducted in collaboration with gfs.bern, the main reasons that slow down purchases are price and charging infrastructure.

More and more people interviewed respond that the absence of a charging station at home is the reason why they do not want to buy an electric car (65%, +3%). The study also shows that, despite a slight decline, the majority of Swiss users generally continue to be in favor of subsidies from the authorities for charging stations (55%, -2%) and also tax deductions for low-energy vehicles. emissions are viewed positively as in 2022 (56%, -5%), but in this case consensus has decreased more.

According to the study, over half of those interviewed who own an electric car have their own parking space, a garage or a parking space equipped with an electricity connection (53%), and 36% have a charging station for exclusive use. 23% of the sample uses public charging stations in the immediate vicinity of their home, 12% do not have this possibility, while 14% can recharge their car at work.

The main reason for purchasing an electric car remains sustainability or low CO2 emissions while respecting the environment (47%), even if this factor has lost importance compared to the previous year (-6%). Swiss consumers are also held back from purchasing battery-powered vehicles due to the high cost (41%, +1%) and uncertainty regarding the number of charging stations (34%, +1%), while Autonomy has lost importance as a purchasing criterion (34%, -1%).

Finally, according to the Tcs 2023 electromobility barometer, the constant scarcity of electricity and the related increase in energy costs have little influence on the predisposition to buy an electric car. In fact, only 11% of those interviewed said they were postponing the purchase of a plug-in car due to the shortage of electricity and the increase in electricity prices. For 78% of the sample (+5%) rising energy and fuel prices do not influence their behavior or decisions. In short, even in neighboring Switzerland, electric mobility is struggling to take off and as in Italy, the reasons are dictated by list prices that are too high and the lack of an adequate charging network.

