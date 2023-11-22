Electric car but used. A new boom is about to arrive with the leasing effect. Here’s what needs to change

ROME – A new study by the independent European environmental organization Transport & Environment (T&E) finds that if the leasing sector committed to decarbonising its fleets more quickly there would be a greater availability of used electric cars (BEVs).

According to the T&E report, if the seven main multinationals in the sector completely electrified their fleets by 2028, and the remaining part of leasing did the same by 2030, we would reach 2035 with an offer of 51 million used BEVs, of of which 8 million would cost less than 10,000 euros. And again according to the association’s analysis, in Italy by 2035 there would be a total of 5.8 million electric cars available on the “second hand” market, or 3.3 million more than in the base scenario.

On the other hand, leasing companies own millions of cars which after a short period of use are placed on the second-hand market and it is estimated that every year around 4.6 million cars enter the EU second-hand markets coming from the leasing sector. Currently, when they have to buy a car, almost eight out of ten European consumers buy a second-hand vehicle and in Italy the used market is 3.5 times as large as that of new cars.

A study by the European consumer organization Beuc highlighted that a second-hand Bev vehicle has much lower ownership costs than a used petrol car. Therefore, thanks to lower costs, Italian families could save 6,000 euros in seven years by switching to used electric vehicles rather than buying a second-hand petrol car.

“Used electric cars are the cheapest option for families – explained Elena Lake, Electric Fleets National Lead Italy – They allow you to save on costs at the time of purchase and for the entire lifespan of the car. Their availability on the used market can be of great benefit to a wide range of consumers. And this is where leasing companies come into play: because their commitment to decarbonising their fleets, in addition to a significant reduction in emissions, also depends on greater access to clean mobility for citizens”.

However, the T&E study shows that, despite declarations of green leadership, leasing companies are not moving quickly in the transition to electric cars. In this sense, none of the major European leasing companies have set a date for the “phase out” of fossil fuel cars, while their level of BEV adoption is barely in line with that of the market.

“The massive influx of affordable electric cars onto the used market is possible and leasing companies are the key to this – added Elena Lake – It is not an exaggeration to say that these companies can accelerate and democratize the car electricity, making it accessible to the absolute majority of people. Beyond their market objectives, they have an enormous environmental and social responsibility that they cannot avoid.”

