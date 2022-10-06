Home Entertainment Electric car, by 2026 charging stations every 60 kilometers
Electric car, by 2026 charging stations every 60 kilometers

Electric car, by 2026 charging stations every 60 kilometers

ROME – The strengthening of the charging infrastructure is one of the key points to implement the spread of electric vehicles also in the Old Continent. For this reason, the Transport Commission of the European Parliament voted with 36 votes in favor, 2 against and 6 abstentions the European regulation that repeals the 2014 directive on infrastructures for alternative fuels.

The new document, approved by a large majority, proposes that electric cars must be able to recharge no later than every 60 kilometers by 2026, and that hydrogen cars can be recharged every 100 kilometers (and not every 150 km as proposed by the Commission) by 2028 (and not by 2031 as proposed by Brussels).

The same modalities should also be extended to buses and trucks, which should be able to benefit from a charging station within 60 kilometers along the European motorways that are part of the trans-European Ten-T transport networks. Furthermore, the proposals of the MEPs foresee the setting up of two charging points for each station by 2028.

Once the parliament has expressed its approval on the proposal during the plenary session, scheduled in Strasbourg from 17 to 20 October, the MEPs will then be able to start negotiations with the EU governments on the final version of the regulation. The approval of this regulation would lead users of electric vehicles to be able to count on the certainty of finding a recharging point at pre-established and well-established distances. (Maurilio Rigo)

