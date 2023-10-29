Electric car, charging points in Italy have increased by 44%. That’s where there are more of them

ROME – The number of charging stations for electric cars continues to grow in Italy. The quarterly analysis of Motus-E highlights that as of 30 September 2023 there were 47,228 charging points for public use, with an increase of 44.1% compared to the 32,776 recorded in the same month of 2022. In the July-September quarter, 2,018 new charging points, which brings the 9-month total to 10,456, the highest level ever recorded in the period.

“The great expansion of the network demonstrates the commitment of the operators to provide the country with a truly strategic infrastructure at the service of citizens – declared Francesco Naso, general secretary of Motus-E – We await the launch of the new Pnrr tenders for the installation of high-power charging stations in cities and extra-urban areas. If fully used, these resources will give Italy a truly cutting-edge charging network, ready to support the growth of full electric vehicles forecast by the government in the last update of the Energy and Climate Plan”. “With regard to charging infrastructure, the country system is going in the right direction, although not without difficulties – added Naso – it is the car market that has remained dangerously behind, but we can still make up ground by using the resources already allocated for incentives more effectively : raising the price cap to access the benefits, extending them in full to companies and rentals and reviewing the taxation on fleets in a green key, using the leftovers, especially on plug-ins, from the 2022 and 2023 bonuses”.

Also noteworthy is the growth of new charging points in the South and on the Islands, where 23% of the total charging points in the Peninsula are concentrated, compared to 21% in Central and 56% in Northern Italy. At a regional level, Lombardy is still in the lead, the first region to exceed 8,000 charging points (8,094), ahead of Piedmont (4,713), Veneto (4,564), Lazio (4,558) and Emilia-Romagna (4,050). Campania confirms itself as the region with the greatest infrastructure growth (2,212 points installed since the beginning of 2023), surpassing Lombardy (2,123) and Lazio (974). Finally, the acceleration of the charging network on motorways stands out, where as of 30 September 2023 there were 851 charging points (+541 compared to last year), with approximately 80% of the charging points having a power greater than 43 kW and 59% exceeding 150 kW.

