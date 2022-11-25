ROME – Brussels has decided: starting from 2035 anyone in the countries of the European Union who wants to buy a new car will necessarily have to choose an electric one. Or maybe, if technological progress permits, a hydrogen car. Certainly no longer a petrol, diesel, gas or even hybrid car. The adoption of zero-emission mass mobility is in fact considered essential to achieve the stringent emission-cutting targets set by the EU.

But how many will actually be able to afford an electric car which, in Europe, costs on average 30% more than an equivalent petrol car? Given the current scenarios of war, inflation and economic crisis certainly not enough. Even net of the various economic incentive measures that almost all Member States have put in place to facilitate the transition to ‘on tap’ vehicles. So, new solutions are being explored to try to bring electricity to low-income families as well.

One of the most interesting is that of the so-called “social leasing” launched in the electoral campaign by French President Emmanuel Macron, which offers, with the support of the State, the possibility of renting an electric car by paying a monthly fee of just 100 euros “all inclusive”. “. Details of the plan have not yet been released. What is known is that a fleet of 100,000 electric vehicles will be deployed and leasing contracts will last around 7-8 years, with the option to purchase the car at the end of the period. The operation will be financed by the Crédit Agricole bank, while the public budget for a first experimental phase will be around 30 million euros. Another missing element is the choice of models that will be involved in “social leasing”. Based on the price, one of the favorite cars would appear to be the Renault Group’s Dacia Spring, the cheapest electric car on the road. The problem, however, is that it is made in China and not in France, and Macron may not like this. However, pre-orders of the cars should start from the second half of 2023 and delivery at the beginning of 2024.

To broaden the audience of its future customers, Citroen is also thinking of a sort of “social leasing”. But his idea is to extend the contract up to 15 years or 250 thousand km, ensuring, with special maintenance programs, a car in perfect condition until the end of its life. “The most complicated part of this project – said the marketing director of the French brand Laurent Barria – is that we will have to offer customers the exact same guarantees as at the beginning even after 10 years”. A challenge that Citroen intends to win with the reuse of spare parts and recycled parts, to cut costs and make the purchase of a car accessible even to that growing range of less well-off people who are currently forced to travel with 10 or 15 year old vehicles.

Other proposals to guarantee people in financial difficulty the use or purchase of a car were put in place in France by the Renault group at the beginning of 2022 and work is underway to launch a similar program in Italy in the first half of 2023 Basically, to date in France, through the Dacia and Renault solidarity workshops, which are already 320, solutions are offered to people who do not have access to bank loans to repair, maintain or buy a vehicle and the goal is to increase tenfold the number of beneficiaries of this initiative by 2025.

The solidarity workshops offer either repairs and maintenance at cost price (parts and labour) for vehicles of generalist European brands with less than 200,000 km or less than 15 years, or a long-term rental with the option to buy, including a valid microcredit in 42 Dacia and Renault solidarity garages in France. In particular, a Dacia Spring is accessible from €48 a month, a Dacia Sandero from €32 a month and a Van Renault Express from €230 a month. In short, a great help for the mobility of less well-off people who we hope will soon arrive in Italy too.