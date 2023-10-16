Electric car, here are the 10 fake news circulating online

ROME – The tragic accident in Mestre in which 21 people died and 15 others were injured has brought the fake news circulating online against electric cars back into the spotlight. They catch fire, there aren’t enough charging stations, charging costs too much: these are just some of the hoaxes that very often manage to mislead the opinions of thousands of people. This is why Federcarrozzieri – a national association founded in 2012 for the protection of independent Italian body shops – wanted to clarify by debunking once and for all the 10 main fakes on the subject. Let’s see them.

1. Electric cars catch fire easily

It is the most widespread hoax online these days, “evidently linked to the Mestre tragedy”, says the association. Electrically powered vehicles present the same fire risk as combustion engine cars, and the presence of a lithium battery does not increase the possibility of incendiary phenomena at all. “Electric cars, like other vehicles, must pass specific checks before being put on the market, some also relating to fire safety requirements. The engines most at risk of fire, if anything, are the hybrid ones, because they have many more mechanical and electronic elements. What changes are the technical times needed to put out the flames, which according to some studies would be longer in the case of a lithium battery on fire.”

2. Electric cars pollute like thermal ones if not more

Data released by the Italian Society of Environmental Medicine (Sima) claims that electric cars registered today in Europe “emit on average 69% less CO2 into the atmosphere over their entire life cycle compared to a diesel car, 75 grams of CO2 equivalent per km over its entire life cycle, compared to 250 g of CO2 for a diesel car. Not to mention that the energy needed to recharge them often comes from renewable sources such as wind or solar panels”.

3. Petrol and diesel engines no longer pollute

It’s not true: combustion engine cars continue to represent a huge problem for air quality. “Not to mention that the efficiency of an electric motor – says Federcarrozzieri – is between 80 and 90%, that of a petrol vehicle stops at 30% and does not exceed 40% for diesel”.

4. Electric car batteries cannot be disposed of

This statement is also false, “because batteries can be recovered, recycled and reused to create. for example energy storage units for photovoltaic systems, thus extending their life cycle in other forms”.

5. Electric cars must be continuously recharged because they have low autonomy

Another hoax. “With a 50 kWh battery you can travel between 250 and 300 km on average, and many cars today have 75/100 kWh batteries which guarantee high ranges. Consumption then depends on numerous factors, such as the driver’s driving style, the type of route, the speed, the weight of the vehicle”

6. Charging an electric car is very expensive

In reality this is also false. All the companies that manage the charging stations currently offer packages that allow huge savings. “Not to mention that the cost of filling up an electric car is zero if you produce your own energy at home, for example through a photovoltaic system”.

7. In Italy there are not enough charging stations

The number of electric cars circulating in Italy currently stands at 209,000 units, while there are more than 45,000 public charging points or those open to the public and 25,000 charging stations in 16,557 locations. This proportion also refutes this thesis.

8. Electric car batteries are not under warranty and quickly lose efficiency

And who said it? Today most batteries have a warranty of at least 8 years or 160,000 km. “Recent studies have shown that after 160 thousand km travelled, the batteries are able to retain 70-80% of their initial maximum charge. Which is why the battery replacement rate is very low and around 1.5%, excluding the recalls carried out by some manufacturers”.

9. Electric cars are not convenient because they cost much more than petrol and diesel ones.

Although the price lists are still very high, the prices of electric cars are falling quickly and will soon approach those of traditional cars. “It should also be considered that, even in the presence of a greater purchase expense, a car with an electric motor allows savings on several items, from road tax to insurance to parking, including full tanks”.

10. Electric cars have higher maintenance costs.

The exact opposite is true. Routine maintenance of a car with a combustion engine costs more than an electric one. “What costs the most, if anything, are repair interventions in the event of an accident with damage to engines and bodywork – concludes the association – as electric cars have particular components which make the work on the vehicles more complex, time-consuming and expensive. body shops”.

Share this: Facebook

X

