ROME – With an average of 73 charging points for electric vehicles per 100,000 inhabitants, Europe has exceeded 300,000 columns and again according to data provided by the ChargeUp Europe research, between 2015 and the end of 2021 the number of public top-ups in Old Continent grew by 580 percent.

The above stats suggest like traveling in cars full electric, has become easier every year and even if the infrastructural optimum is still far away, the itineraries capable of supporting the different needs of Ev mobility are constantly increasing. From the massive expansion of the network of fastchargers Ionity to the many solutions devised by Wallbox (one of the world leaders in the recharging sector for electric vehicles) which installed 471 60 kW columns to add 100 km of autonomy in about a quarter of an hour connected to the socket, European roads are therefore adapting its services to the energy transition.

Before listing some hypothetical on-the-road experiences to be had with an electric car, the research advises motorists to always start with a proprietary connector (Europe adopts the type 2 Ca standard) which will come in handy if the station has a fixed cable not compatible. Another good practice is to identify in advance the public chargers available along the route, in order to plan refueling and stops accordingly. With the personal charging cable neatly stowed in the trunk and the roadbook of the mapped columns, the itinerary proposed by ChargeUp departing from Milan has its first stop in Innsbruck. Austria occupies fifth place in Europe for the number of recharging points (127 for every 100,000 inhabitants) and the first city after the Brenner border, it is an ideal intermediate stop for those wishing to continue on to Munich. With 78 columns per 100,000 inhabitants, Germany offers good infrastructural support for EV vehicles and therefore it will not be difficult to identify a charger fast on the Munich-Nuremberg route.

The electric travel-proof viability further improves when you enter the Benelux where Belgium boasts 129 recharges per 100,000 people and the Netherlands 699; number that places the Netherlands at the top of the standings ahead of Luxembourg and Sweden. Finally, again according to the ChargeUp research, in the European ranking of per capita charging points, Italy is in tenth position ahead of France which currently has 44 charging points for every 100,000 inhabitants.