To support the spread of electric mobility, there is an increasing need to increase the number of recharging points. The traditional urban columns, the vertical ones found on the sidewalks, if they make new motorists happier than electric vehicles, create discontent in citizens. A phenomenon that is spreading in some cities of central and northern Europe, where already today various environmental associations are starting to protest because many columns would harm urban decorum. Many pedestrians also protest at the risk of tripping over the cables suspended between the vehicle and the column during recharging operations.





To overcome this, the German technology group Rheinmetall has presented the first charging system integrated into the curb. It is a solution that is almost invisible to the eye, capable of integrating perfectly into the urban landscape without altering it in the slightest and minimizing the obstruction to pedestrians. Unlike other alternative systems to the traditional column, such as the large fast charging parks which are built in the suburbs but which require an important energy infrastructure, this recharge takes advantage of the existing urban network by integrating its electronic management system, within the curb of the sidewalk, therefore positioning itself in the part closest to the road. As a result, electric vehicles can be recharged without having to lay long cables.

The priority of the Rheinmetall Technology Center team was to identify a solution capable of exploiting the existing urban infrastructure but capable of overcoming the limits of crowding the columns. Rheinmetall’s charger is modular and can be integrated into existing backend systems and charging infrastructure via an open charge point protocol (OCPP) and is capable of charging 22kW AC.

Unlike columns which, in addition to their invasiveness in the environment, must be combined with reserved parking spaces for recharging operations, which in turn create tensions from other motorists who protest because they take away space from the general parking lot even though they often remain empty, with the Rheinmetall system it is possible to equip entire blocks without the need to have reserved spaces. At least in perspective. At the moment the system is presented as fully scalable.

When a street or a block is equipped with the Rheinmetall system, starting from an energy point all the curbs are replaced with some charging modules and other connected fictitious ones. Thus, without large initial investments, a certain number of recharge points are set up. When the demand for recharging increases, there will be no need to request new authorizations and do other work but it will be enough to replace the dummy curb with the connected module. An operation that can be done in a few minutes and allows the municipality and operators to dilute the investment and respond to demand quickly but only where needed, without creating cathedrals in the desert waiting for demand to arrive. In addition, this system can also be adopted in companies and condominiums without taking away space from other needs and also avoiding the conflicts that are starting to arise in the common areas.