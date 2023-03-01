MILAN – A classic when buying a car is: “But how much does it cost with a litre?” We’ve heard it millions of times. Now we have to get used to the: “But how much does it make with a refill?”. Yes, the complete transition is still a handful of years away (by 2035, as per the EU provision), but among the doubts of many motorists hovers the specter of being in the middle of traffic or traveling without a battery.

In Sweden, since 2016, the “elbnd” Powered by Renault service allows you to rent, thanks to a platform, the socket of the house for an hour, a day or a weekend as well as sharing accommodation, a sort of plug Airbnb .

Now there is a similar project in Italy, still in the launch phase which is making itself felt on the net and via social networks, it is called Spark-e whose creators are two students: Alessandro Montanari and Amaury Cronenberg both engineers and postgraduates at the Milan Polytechnic .

What is Spark-e and how does it work

In essence, Spark-e is a platform that connects garage owners equipped with a charging station with those who need to plug in their electric/plug-in car. In this way a network is created and it is possible to create many refueling points in view of 2035 and compared to public columns, this service allows you to book your garage or parking space in advance. Another factor is that of safety, as indicated by the site: “Having an expensive car in a closed place is always more reassuring than having it on the street”.

So in summary, knowing that you can have a service available, which uses a logic similar to that of Airbnb, makes us feel more serene and, given that there aren’t many columns around yet, it’s a plus at the service of electric mobility.

Info and costs

The Spark-e App is being optimized and the first tests are concentrated in the northern Italy area, including Emilia Romagna. To get information, just google the site and fill out the form provided.