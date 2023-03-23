ROME – Savings and convenience are the incentives most appreciated by consumers to accelerate the spread of electric mobility. And if Hong Kong seems like a paradise for electric cars which boast an economic advantage of 817.06% compared to petrol or diesel cars, Italy is among the countries where charging costs have increased the most, with a leap by 46.8%.

This is highlighted by a study by DriveElectric. In the former British colony that came under Chinese legal administration in 1997, the cost of traveling 100 miles (160 km) by electric car is on average £3.54 compared to £32.46 for an internal combustion engine car. DriveElectric examined the differences in refueling prices between electric and traditional fuel refills in 25 countries, highlighting Hungary (758.62% savings), Norway (727.44%), China (700.42%) and Turkey (649 ,40%) are the most virtuous nations in terms of benefits for the Bev driver. The study initially published in Great Britain – a country which according to DriveElectric has a gap of 190.37% between the average cost of £20.63 to cover 100 miles on petrol compared to the £7.10 required for an electric vehicle – takes into account the price changes that occurred between 2021 and 2022.





In this research, Italy appears only in the ranking of the nations that have recorded the greatest increases in the cost of electric recharges. And with a 46.8% increase in inflation, our country is in tenth place globally behind Sweden, Slovakia, Lithuania, Belgium, Spain, Finland and Austria. Things went a little better in the United States and in Latvia, Luxembourg, Norway, Romania, Croatia, Germany and Denmark, where increases stood at between 42.7% and 27.8%. The most contained increases instead belong to Portugal (+13.8%) and the Netherlands (+10.1%). The Netherlands is therefore confirmed as one of the most advanced nations in Europe both for its economic convenience and in terms of the quality and diffusion of recharging infrastructures.