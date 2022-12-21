Do we want to have a nice Christmas test? Question: Who knows what ‘SoH’ means? Well, joking aside, the answer is very useful in these electric times. So: SoH is an English acronym and stands for ‘State of Health‘. It is the electric battery health indicator.

For those who drive a sustainable vehicle it is necessary, it is fundamental, useful, necessary to know how the battery of an electric car is put together, because we know that it is essentially its engine. But, you ask: how do you know this? Well, you get it by connecting an application to your Battery Management System (BMS). But it’s not automatic.

As mentioned, the SoH allows you to know what its autonomy is and to deduce other information. In an electric car, the motor is neither the most expensive nor the most sensitive component. The key component is the battery, and replacing it can cost more than the car itself. Not only that: the battery tends to deteriorate over time, and so does its effectiveness.

We know that most manufacturers apply a battery warranty (8 years or 160,000 km), but it is a voluntary warranty. In fact, the EU wants to make it mandatory, but for now the SoH is at the expense of the motorist. Only Nissan, on the Leaf, does this voluntarily. Then there is Renault which, through its connected services, offers a certificate of the state of health of the battery.

For the rest, if you want to know, you have to go to a specialized or official workshop. By paying (variable cost depending on the workshop and brand), you will get the desired info.

Alternatives? Purchase an OBD2. What’s this? A reader-transmitter which, associated with an app, will allow the battery status to be read. It’s a small device, costing 15 euros. It connects to the diagnostic port of the car and will give the history: the SoH, fast charges (DC current), slow charges (AC).

Obviously these OBD-II readers can be purchased separately and are universal and compatible with PHEV hybrid and plug-in hybrid cars, as well as petrol and diesel cars. So the app to choose will be based on our needs.