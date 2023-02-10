ROME – One of the critical points of electric vehicles, still today is represented by autonomy. The mileage indicated by the manufacturers is unlikely to be reflected in everyday reality since there are several factors that influence the autonomy of battery-powered vehicles. Thus, Geotab, one of the main players in the field of IoT (Internet of Things) and connected vehicles, has presented a new analysis on the autonomy of electric vehicles which examines the impact of speed and temperature. For this study, the analysts used aggregated and de-identified data from three million electric vehicle (EV) trips and 550,000 hours of driving to better understand the impact of temperature and speed on range. The analysis allows you to explore two significant factors that affect range, namely the outside temperature and the resistance of the vehicle at different speeds. On the other hand, knowing better the functional autonomy of an EV allows the user to choose an adequate means capable of satisfying his needs while avoiding possible errors. The analysis looked at the range of two vehicle types, an electric sedan and a light cargo van, both configured to use a 65 kWh battery. Geotab specialists have verified that the driving speed of vehicles affects the effect of temperature: at low speeds, temperature can have a significant impact on range, while at higher speeds, temperature becomes much less relevant.

In the same way, size and shape influence the optimal conditions for maximizing the range of electric vehicles: larger vehicles lose range more rapidly as speed increases. According to these data, the best strategy to optimize the range of EVs must take into account the context of the journey: for a motorway route, avoiding high speeds will be the best choice to preserve range, especially for larger vehicles. For slower journeys, on the other hand, the range will depend more on seasonal variability, so the best results will be obtained by attenuating the impact of temperature. “Electrification is an important component for the reduction of carbon emissions from fleets – explained Franco Viganò, strategic channel development director and country manager of Geotab Italia – To support the choice of companies to integrate electric vehicles into their fleet, Geotab provides outstanding analytics and insights that drive informed decision-making. The analysis, supported by real data on electric vehicles, is intended to be used as a resource to raise user awareness of the factors affecting battery range and to develop awareness of strategies to optimize the transition to a sustainable fleet”.