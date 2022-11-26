ROME – Will we really recharge electric cars on the highway? It sure looks like it. The European institutions are in fact engaged in the search for all the options capable of accelerating and improving electric mobility. Above all, simplifying energy supply. Dwpt (dynamic wireless power transfer) or dynamic induction charging fits into this perspective, the technology that best lends itself to being taken into consideration worldwide.

In this sense, the Italian Arena del Futuro project, coordinated by A35 Brebemi-Aleatica, is the one at the most advanced stage of experimentation, thanks to the fact that it sees the collaboration of various leading international companies in their respective sectors of expertise. In support of Italian technology, a delegation of A35 Brebemi-Aleatica, explained the benefits and potential of the project to MEPs inside the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. During the presentation of this technology, which allows electric vehicles to recharge while traveling on dedicated lanes thanks to an innovative system of coils inserted under the asphalt, it was highlighted how the tests carried out are confirming the advantages of the system.

Electric car, by 2026 charging stations every 60 kilometres 06 October 2022



For the occasion, some of the most significant advantages that emerged from the study underway in Italy were underlined, such as greater energy efficiency of the vehicle thanks to recharging while travelling, a reduction in the volume of the batteries in the vehicles without impacting the cargo capacity and people. And then again, an increase in the average life of the battery itself since recharge peaks would be avoided because it would be fed at intervals during the day.

The great green alliance: Autostrade, Eni and Cdp together to focus on electricity, hydrogen and biofuels 23 November 2022



Furthermore, it was noted that once the system is up and running, Europe could be the leader of the world revolution in the field of mobility. In fact, the technology tested in the A35 Brebemi-Aleatica project will be able to contribute to improving the quality of the user’s journey, reducing the stop times for recharging linked to the optimal combination of different recharging systems. A result that can also be achieved thanks to the innovative technologies offered by 5G and Artificial Intelligence, capable of facilitating the exchange of information between the vehicle and the management platforms, to the benefit of road safety and efficiency.

After the meeting in Strasbourg, the A35 Brebemi-Aleatica delegation also presented the project in Brussels, Belgium, where the summit of Asecap, the European Association of motorway companies representing the 142 concessionary companies that manage 88,000 km, is underway of toll infrastructure in 22 European countries. (mr)