ROME – Italians like electric cars but the market is not taking off, on the contrary, compared to the continuous progress recorded by the other major European countries, it continues to lose ground. In particular, reports the Motus-E association, in January the registrations of fully electric cars decreased by 8.7% compared to the same month in 2022, stopping at 3,333 units. In the same way, the market share held by full electric cars also decreased, falling from 3.4% in January 2022 to 2.6%.

January 24, 2023



“Unfortunately we continue to be an anomaly among the big names in Europe – underlined Francesco Naso, general secretary of Motus-E – A market trend that goes against the trend of the countries we have to deal with is a wake-up call that cannot remain unheard”. To understand the national situation, it is enough to observe the whole of 2022 (-27.1% with 49,058 units and a share of 3.7%), when instead Germany recorded a growth in 100% electric registrations of 32.3% (471,464 units, 18% market share), the UK 40.1% (267,203 and 16.6%), France 25.3% (203,122 and 13.3%) and Spain 30, 6% (31,504 and 3.8%).

In 2050, two out of three cars on the road in the world will still be internal combustion January 24, 2023



“It is true, we are still suffering from a certain lack of vehicles to be registered and the unknowns of the geopolitical context have their weight – added Naso – but observing what is happening in other countries it is clear that corrective measures are needed in order not to become the only large market European outlet for endothermic vehicles that are not sold elsewhere. Let’s hope that the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy will soon convene the Automotive Table and that good news will arrive on the long-awaited and inevitable reorganization of incentives”.

Finally, according to Motus-E, corporate fleets could also represent a channel capable of making an important contribution to revitalizing the national electric car market. (Maurilio Rigo)