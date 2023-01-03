ROME – Electric vehicles have now become part of people’s daily routine but there is still a lot of confusion about the terms of electric “jargon”. Recent research by DriveElectric, one of the UK’s leading electric vehicle leasing companies, has highlighted some of the most confusing information out there for motorists. Research feedback has shown that many British drivers do not understand EV terminology and, furthermore, there is a lack of consistency in the way this information is presented across the industry. DriveElectric has thus identified the main areas of EV information, listed below, that require greater clarity and consistency from manufacturers.

Acronyms Ev

There are many acronyms for EV (electric vehicle) that drivers of traditional cars don’t understand. Two examples are “kW” and “kWh”. Electric vehicle battery sizes are indicated in kWh (kilowatt-hours). Charging rates are indicated in kW (kilowatts). However, the electric motor power of an Ev is also expressed in kW, although it is sometimes indicated in Cv, Ps, Hp. It is important to know the power output of an electric vehicle. The power of the electric motor of a plug-in hybrid vehicle (Phev) is usually relatively low, while that of the electric motor of a pure electric vehicle is usually much higher, which is why BEVs (battery electric vehicles) have high performance, while Phevs generally have poor performance when running on electricity. However, most people are unaware of the electric motor power of a plug-in hybrid because it is typically not advertised.

Battery size

The battery capacity of an EV is expressed in kWh, a new concept to many motorists, and to make matters even more confusing, sometimes battery size is stated in terms of its “actual” size, and sometimes it is stated in terms of of “usable” size, which are both different. It can be difficult for consumers to know what battery size is listed for a given EV, making it difficult to compare the two models.

Driving range

Users are not clear on the real range that can be expected from an electric vehicle. Although the old and less accurate data of the “New European Driving Cycle” (NEDC) has been replaced by the updated official one of the “Worldwide Harmonized Procedure for Testing Light Vehicles” (WLTP), this is still not a realistic expectation of what can be expected in real driving, due to variables such as driving style, weather, load, topography, etc. It is often unclear to buyers whether the electric driving range data displayed in response to online searches relates to WLTP or real-world driving range estimates.

Charging speed

Most people don’t know what the difference is between slow, fast, fast and ultra-fast charging, and even more worryingly, there is a lot of inconsistency in the industry on the use of these terms. Slow charging should refer to charging with a 3-pin plug or up to 3 kW, fast charging between 7 kW (household wall box) and 22 kW (public charging site). Fast charging, on the other hand, refers to public charging between 50 kW and 150 kW, while ultra-fast charging indicates speeds above 150 kW. The problem is that terminology is applied differently by different people.

Maximum reload speed

EVs have different charging speeds, but research has shown that most buyers have limited knowledge of this. The maximum charge rate of an EV is important, because if you plug your EV into a 350kW charge point, but the vehicle can only charge at 100kW, charging will be slow compared to an EV that can charge at 350kW. kW.

Reload speed drop

Many believe that if they charge at a 100kW charging point, the car will charge at 100kW for the duration of the charge, which is completely wrong. If you are lucky, the charge may start at 100kW, but it may also be lower and decrease from this rate, usually reducing to “echelon”. This is because an EV is likely to charge at a fast rate when the battery is low, but as the battery charge increases, the rate of charge decreases significantly. It is for this reason that EV manufacturers typically quote fast-charge times from 10% to 80% rather than 100%, although there is much inconsistency in the industry on the exact figures they quote: some manufacturers quote how long it takes to a vehicle to recharge from 0% to 80%.

Public charging, connectors and cables

Drivers who have never used public charging are often confused and anxious to top up an EV. There are many technical terms used when talking about charging, connectors and cables, such as CHAdeMO, Ccs, Type 1, Type 2, etc. The good news is that the majority of new EVs use only one type of charging connector for CCS (Combined Charging System) public fast charging.

Electrified

Manufacturers are increasingly using the term “electrified” for their cars, but what does it mean? Does it mean fully electric? Or plug-in hybrid? Or hybrid? Or mild hybrid? It seems that automakers use this term to cover all the above technologies, which makes the term very confusing and misleading for users.

In short, as demonstrated by the DriveElectric study there is still too much confusion on the terminology used to indicate the various characteristics of the EVs, greater clarity in this sense, together with decidedly more affordable purchase costs, would certainly contribute to giving a boost to the hoped-for bulk electric transition.