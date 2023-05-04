Electric cars, the race continues. Here are the 10 best sellers in April

ROME – The general car market is growing in April and the sales of electric cars are growing, even if in a lower percentage than the leap in March. If overall registrations rose by 29.2% in April 2023 compared to the same month in 2022, zero-emission cars closed the month with sales of 3,996 units, up by 29.9% compared to a year ago when 3,077 had been sold. dat the beginning of the year, a total of 20,454 cars powered exclusively by batteries were sold in our country, against 14,427 in the first quarter of 2022. The market share of electric cars in April was 3.1%, as in the same month of 2022, while it is 3.7% since January, up from the 3.3% recorded in the first four months of last year. The percentage increase in battery-powered car sales is lower than the +81.5% recorded in March 2023 compared to the same month of 2022, linked to the greater incidence of incentives. But it is nonetheless higher than that of the general market and confirms the growth of the sector, even if in Italy the share of electricity, although on the rise since January, is still far from that recorded in other European countries, especially in the North.

Here are the ten best-selling electric cars in Italy in April.

1. TESLA MODEL Y – 480 units





First step of the podium for the Tesla Model Y, which compared to the same month last year has made a very significant leap forward: from 25 to 480 units. Merit of a 75 kWh battery with which the Model Y is able to ensure up to 533 km with zero emissions, and merit of performance that speaks of a top speed of 250 per hour and a fulminant sprint consumed in just 3.7 seconds. The price starts from 47,970 euros and reaches 64,970 euros.

2. FIAT 500 – 372 units





Second place for the iconic Lingotto car. Equipped with a 23 or 42 kWh battery capable of giving a range of 190 to 331 km, the Fiat 500 reaches 150 per hour with a sprint from 0 to 100 in 9 seconds. The price starts from 29,950 and reaches 40,650 euros.

3. SMART EQ FORTWO – 365 units

The podium is closed by the queen of city cars, which will go out of production in mid-2024. Equipped with an 18 kWh battery that gives it 133 km of autonomy, and a speed that can reach 130 km per hour. the Fortwo in electric sauce offers a 0 to 100 sprint of 11.5 seconds and is listed with a price from 25,210 euros and reaches 30,696 euros.

4. MG MG4 – 228 units





The MG4, despite a career still in its infancy, took an excellent fourth place thanks to its 228 units sold. Equipped with a battery with two power levels – 51 or 64 kWh – the MG4 is capable of traveling up to 450 km with zero emissions with a top speed of 160 per hour and a sprint from 0 to 100 in 7.7 seconds. The price starts from 30,790 and goes up to 36,790.

5. TESLA MODEL 3 – 224 units





Mid-table position for the Tesla Model 3, a car equipped with a battery from 53 to 79 kWh with which it can travel up to 567 km with zero emissions. Renowned for its performance: maximum speed of 261 per hour and a deadly sprint from 0 to 100 in 3.3 seconds. The price starts from 42,470 and reaches 60,970 euros.

6. DACIA SPRING – 148 units





Sixth position for the Dacia Spring, a car listed in Italy with a 27 kWh battery which gives it a declared range of 230 km. The top speed is 125 per hour and the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h takes 13.7 seconds. The price starts from 21,450 and reaches 23,200 euros.

7. RENAULT TWINGO – 144 units





The French car on tap not only re-enters the top ten in April, but compared to the same month last year it takes home more than double the number of registrations. The 22 kWh battery it is equipped with allows it to have a range of 189 km, with a maximum speed of 126 hours and a sprint of 12.6 seconds. The price starts from 23,050 euros and reaches 26,350 euros.

8. RENAULT MEGANE E- TECH ELECTRIC – 143 units





With 143 pieces, the Megan E-Tech Electric takes eighth place in this top ten. The French car is equipped with a battery with two power levels – 40 or 60 kWh – capable of ensuring a range of between 300 and 450 km depending on the version. The top speed is 160 hours while prices start at 40,950 and go up to 45,450 euros.

9. PEUGEOT e-208 – 129 units





Ninth position for the Peugeot e-208. Proposed on the Italian market with a 50 kWh battery capable of giving 362 km of autonomy, the electric car of the Leone offers a maximum speed of 150 per hour and a sprint from 0 to 100 in 8.1 seconds. The price starts from 36,430 euros and goes up to 39,730 euros.

10. AUDI Q4 – 129 units





The Audi Q4 closes the top ten. The battery with which it is equipped offers 82 kWh for a range of 528 km, while the maximum speed does not exceed 180 hours and the shot from 0 to 100 is consumed in 6.2 seconds. Prices start at 56,650 euros and go up to 69,900 euros.