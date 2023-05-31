Electric cars, the shock of sales in Europe and the share reaches 13%. Here are your favorite brands and models

ROME – Another month on the rise for car registrations in the 28 countries of the European Union, which in April grew by 16% compared to a year ago, totaling 960,191 units. But this time it was the pure electrics that made the difference which, according to Jato Dynamics, accounted for 13% of the total volume. That is, an increase of almost three percentage points compared to April 2022.





Tesla Model Y

The growth of cars on tap was fueled by the models of MG and Tesla, whose Model Y with 10,600 units, is confirmed as the most registered vehicle in Europe since the beginning of the year.

But it was the Volkswagen Group that led the electric league, with registrations up 98% to nearly 31,900 units. That’s more than double the 14,200 units Tesla sold in April. In second place was Stellantis, whose registrations of electric models grew by 5%. Geely and the other Chinese manufacturers also performed well, totaling 8,334 and 7,114 units in Europe respectively.





MG 4

Stellantis, the Volkswagen group and Geely also lead the ranking of plug-in hybrid electric models, for which demand remained stable in April, with a total of 71,960 units registered. Jato points out that Chinese-made vehicles accounted for just 3.4% of all new registrations in Europe last month, for a total of nearly 32,000 units. This figure includes vehicles produced by both Chinese and Western manufacturers in China, such as the BMW iX3, Smart #1, Polestar 2, Dacia Spring and Citroën C5 X.





Fiat 500e

“In contrast to the emerging narrative – commented Jato analyst Felipe Munoz – Chinese builders are gaining ground in Europe less rapidly than many had predicted. This means that, before they become popular, awareness and change in perception of these vehicles has yet to grow among European consumers”.





Audi Q4 e-tron

Registrations of SUVs continue to run, which in April totaled just over 492,000 units in Europe, reaching a record share of 51.3% (+0.7% compared to April 2022). Volkswagen Group, Stellantis and Hyundai-Kia dominate the segment and, among the models, Volkswagen T-Roc, Toyota Yaris Cross, Dacia Duster, Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tucson lead the ranking. At the head of the general classification of models sold in Europe in April, however, is the Dacia Sandero, with almost 18,700 units (+44%). The sedan was the most registered car in Belgium and Ireland and the second most registered in Portugal and Spain. Dacia also saw a 147% increase in registrations of the Jogger (to 7,237 units), increasing the brand’s total volume by 44%. Registrations of the MG ZS grew by 125% to 6,930 units, while the Volkswagen ID.4 and Renault Megane grew by 125% and 157% respectively. Among the latest launches, Renault has registered 6,135 units of the Austral, while MG has registered 4,174 units of the MG 4, which placed sixth in the best-selling electric car in April. Alfa Romeo has registered 3,235 units of the Tonale, which represents 71% of the brand’s total volume, and BMW has totaled 2,355 units of the iX1, the brand’s second best-selling electric model behind the i4.