Electric dreams for everyone: the Porsche Centers of Rome let the Taycans be tested at the Enel X Store in Corso Francia until 31 October

ROME – You have until October 31st to try out the Porsche Taycan electric sports car at the Enel X Store in Corso Francia, Rome. The initiative, organized by the Porsche Centers in Rome, will offer the opportunity to try one of the best performing high-end electric models on the market, available for testing in the Turbo S Sport Turismo and GTS versions. The Taycan represents a combination of power, refined design and innovative technology with performance that reflects the sporting heritage of the Zuffenhausen company. For its part, the Enel personalized consultancy. At the Enel charging stations with a power of up to 350 kWh, a Waypole and a Waymedia, each with two charging points.

“We will have the privilege and pleasure of having the splendid Taycan driven by an audience sensitive to the topic of electric cars, a qualified and competent audience – underlined Luca Spuntarelli, general director of the Porsche Centers of Rome, Autocentri Balduina group – We are certain that the Our cars will find their way into the hearts of customers, both sporting and otherwise, who have already chosen zero-emission cars. Proud of this activity, we look forward to seeing you in this exclusive location, also to once again celebrate 75 years of the Porsche brand.” Participating in the initiative is very simple, and for a personalized experience those interested can book their trial session online on the website http://newsletter.porscheitalia.com/ftp/newsletters/newsletter_template_porsche_taycan_electric_point_RM.htm.

Share this: Facebook

X

