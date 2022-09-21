ROME – The electric mobility revolution will not only lead to a net cut in CO2 emissions but also to a cut in jobs. Among those employed directly in the production, maintenance and services of the automotive sector, approximately 1.6 million are assumed to be at risk: 635 thousand mechanics and specialists in factories and repair shops; 610 thousand drivers and drivers of transport systems, workers engaged in the organization and sale of goods and services for mobility ?; 400 thousand workers involved in the planning and management of mobility in companies and public administrations. Not to mention the many workers, employees, executives and managers somehow involved in the transition.

Is it possible to avoid the disaster or in any case contain it? According to a study by Randstad Research, yes: if the new mobility puts jobs at risk, at the same time it offers the possibility of creating millions of new ones, provided that you are able to ride the wave. In short, it is necessary to quickly put a hand to ” a sort of ‘Marshall Plan’ in terms of education, training and work ” to prepare in time for the new needs and new professions that the mobility of the next few years will need. In particular, there will be a need for “enabling skills” in subjects such as “mathematics, physics, chemistry and biology, and specialist skills, to be hybridized with knowledge of digital, economics, environmental issues as well as the ability to negotiate and work as a team” .

Electric car, the incredible business of Chinese billionaires See also Tan Xuanyuan: After 6 years of returning to a good voice, we will meet another turning point in life by Daniele PM Pellegrini

December 26, 2021



Randstad Research has identified a total of 135 new professions, including ” sustainable urban mobility planners, ‘change managers’ for the transition to new systems, experts in critical digital transformations, sensors specialists, managers of factories in the circular economy, of MaaS (Mobility as a Service), remote diagnostics experts, developers of digital simulators for the automotive sector. Very different profiles, ranging from managers in the public, private and research world, to engineers, technicians, workers, artisans, computer scientists, mobility managers, chemists, economists and philosophers, who will have to try their hand at entirely new professions ”. In particular, all companies will have to equip themselves with the new figure of “integrators”, who in different contexts will link planning, design and implementation of the transformation of mobility. ” This is a new profile, with data integration and other complementary skills, which will have to have a dedicated role in organizations. It is not enough – explains Daniele Fano, Coordinator of the Randstad Research Scientific Committee – that it is expected to be staffed. He must be able to achieve objectives to support the company management, to be equipped with the means and the time necessary to carry out the tasks he is invested in ”.

In its study, Randstad Research mapped the offer of tertiary training courses for new mobility available in Italy and selected a sample of courses from three-year, master’s, single-cycle, 2nd level masters, vocational degrees and ITS. In particular, there are 19 three-year degree courses in the “sciences of territorial, urban, landscape and environmental planning”, 13 master’s degrees in “territorial, urban and environmental planning”, 4 professional degrees in Building and Environmental Engineering courses, 8 ITS of mobility? sustainable. From the analysis it emerges that the three-year, master’s and professionalising degree courses appear distant from the current demands of the labor market, with a general lack of training relating to sustainability and digital. Corporate academies, on the other hand, are more aligned to the needs of companies.

However, the shortcomings in the technical-scientific education of young people are not just an Italian fact. A recent research by Deloitte shows that in Europe (Italy, Spain, Malta, Greece, Great Britain and Germany the countries surveyed), graduates in STEM disciplines (acronym which stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) continue to be fewer 30%. In particular, in Italy only 24.5% of graduates are STEM, while among the graduates only about 15% have chosen this type of study. And, in fact, 44% of the Italian companies surveyed by Deloitte had difficulty in finding candidates with this training.