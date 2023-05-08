Home » Electric models in the field: finally the real shock. Which ones are really good?
Electric models in the field: finally the real shock. Which ones are really good?

Electric models in the field: finally the real shock. Which ones are really good?

The time for strategies, announcements and controversies is over. Phase 2 begins for the auto industry, the most important chapter, indeed decisive for its very survival. That of the models.
In fact, 12 years are missing from the all too much discussed 2035. That is when in Europe it will be possible to sell only electric cars or cars powered by synthetic fuels. Twelve years for a revolution that will have to erase over one hundred petrol and diesel engines, connecting rods and pistons.
However, what will happen is beginning to be understood right now given that several automotive groups have long since begun their ecological conversion. Allocating colossal investments for new zero-emission cars, for the various and expensive platforms where the next electric cars can be born and for the gigafactories destined for the production of batteries.
The result can be seen quite clearly. Just take a look at the models released in recent months and those arriving between now and the end of the year. A new generation of cars almost all with zero emissions. With a discrete propensity towards medium-large sizes and prices that are not always affordable.
The so-called premium manufacturers (Bmw, Mercedes, Audi, Porsche, just to name a few) are currently the absolute protagonists of the electric revolution. But others with more affordable models will soon arrive. Above all, Chinese “troops” will land, ready for the great European invasion. A taste of their strength can be seen on the stands of the Shanghai Motor Show. Models and new brands ready for the old continent with a recipe that shouldn’t be underestimated: latest generation technology, European design and sales season prices.

