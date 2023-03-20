ROME – The spread of electrification is also expanding in the heavy transport sector, a sector where vehicles must be able to guarantee the same performance as internal combustion engine vehicles even in the most extreme conditions. In adverse weather conditions, such as cold, ice and snow, the vehicles have to do their job reliably which is why Mercedes-Benz trucks carried out a series of rigorous tests in Rovaniemi, Finland, with whipping winds and temperatures down to minus 25 degrees. Vehicles from different series were subjected to various tests, including the battery-electric prototypes of the eActros LongHaul, and the eActros 300 as a semitrailer tractor.

“Testing our product range in extreme winter conditions is an essential part of the development of our vehicles even when it comes to alternative traction systems – explained Christof Weber, head of global testing Mercedes-Benz trucks – Because finding yourself operating in a highly competitive sector, transport companies must be able to rely on our e-trucks at any time of the year, just as they are used to doing with conventionally propelled vehicles. For this reason, our test engineers in Finland put the vehicles through their paces over a period of six weeks.”

When driving the eActros LongHaul and the eActros 300, the engineers from the house of the star paid particular attention to the behavior of the batteries and the electric powertrain. Thus, the start-up behavior and cold protection of the drive components, software and interfaces were tested. In addition, thermal management and energy management have undergone intensive testing.

Furthermore, all vehicle functions and systems were tested in their actual use as well as the influence of snow slush on the effectiveness of sensors in driver assistance systems, for example. The eActros 300 e-truck boasts a range of up to 220 km and series production is scheduled to start in the second half of 2023, while the eActros LongHaul for long-haul transport is scheduled for production in 2024 , will offer a range of approximately 500 km and high-performance charging. (Maurilio Rigo)