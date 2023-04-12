The company Southbay Argentina, distributor in the country of the clothing, shoes and accessories brand Nike presented today its ecommercewith the aim of directly reaching every corner of the country.

The virtual direct sales channel is part of the growth and expansion strategy of the Panamanian group in the country, for which they invested one million dollars.

Although Nike already reached the entire country through third parties, now the brand-consumer relationship will be direct through this “hub” where demand is centralized, and therefore, where the public will find all the expanded range of products it has. Nike in our country.

The company reported that Nike.com.ar is a fundamental piece in Southbay’s omnichannel strategy, where both physical and digital experiences merge.

This project was developed 100% in Argentina, following the guidelines of Nike global. From Southbay they calculate that the brand new ecommerce will exceed 25% of the total sales volume, and also, between the virtual storely retail expect traffic of one million visits per week.

An important differential of the site is that it expands and segments the Nike offer in Argentina, allowing more options for consumers according to a careful segmentation of products and lines in soccer, runningtraining, tennis, Nike SB, sportswear, kidsbasketball, yoga and Jordan.

“This is a project that we have been working on for a long time and the pandemic and the transition delayed it. Today, finally, we can introduce it to society and begin to create a more direct relationship with millions of consumers across the country. This step is in line with our goal of creating mixed experiences between the physical and virtual worlds, offering the latest in innovation and technology from one of the best sportswear brands in the world,” said Federico Tórtora, Commercial Director of Southbay for Argentina and Uruguay.

Southbay SRL is a Nike distributor in Argentina and Uruguay. The company is a subsidiary of Grupo Regency, distributor of the brand in Central America. In addition, they manage a portfolio of brands of clothing, accessories, footwear and other products in 13 countries in Central and South America.

Since Southbay landed as an official Nike distributor in September last year, it continues with its expansion plan.

Last December, with an investment of US$ 2.5 million, the distributor opened the Nike store in Unicenter under a concept that is at the forefront of the best stores in the world.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

