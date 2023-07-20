Electronic experimentation, dance and visionary dj sets in Val d’Ossola

Listen to the audio version of the article

Music in the Italian Landscape II. Great jazz in the celebrated terrace overlooking the cobalt sea which is the Belvedere of Villa Rufolo in Ravello. Electronic experimentation, contemporary dance, the most visionary DJ sets that are presented in a real “stone theater” in Oira in Val d’Ossola; with inauguration in what is called the Grand Canyon of Piedmont, namely the Orridi di Uriezzo, dug into the granite. Yet another change of atmosphere, with the amusing musical scenes interpreted by the puppets of a historic company such as the Piccoli di Podrecca, in a fascinating setting such as the Miramare Castle Park, in the Gulf of Trieste.

Ravello (SA)

From 21 to 25 four appointments with the great jazz, for the Ravello Festival. On the 21st Brad Mehldau’s piano, with his Trio. On the 22nd two keyboards together, those of Stefano Bollani and Gonzalo Rubalcaba. On the 23rd the New York Voices. On the 25th the only Italian date for Kurt Elling and Charlie Hunter. The 71st edition of the famous Festival continues until 30 August, with 24 appointments, nine of which are symphonic and a Chopin Marathon entrusted to nine Italian pianists.

Valley of Ossola

On July 20 at the Orridi di Uriezzo, near Crodo, the Japanese singer Hatis Noit opens the X edition of Nextones, the festival in Valle Ossola dedicated to the most radical experimentation in the field of audiovisual art and electronic music. On 21-22-23 we move about ten kilometers south and find ourselves in front of the imposing walls of a former quarry. We are in the central place of the festival, the Tones Teatro Natura, in Oira: a stone theater surrounded by nature. Permanent space, the result of a process of profound environmental redevelopment, dedicated to culture, the territory and young citizens, based on the principles of the 2030 Agenda and the European Green Deal. We point out the choreography by Pontus Lidberg on the 21st; and on the 23rd the DJ set with Richie Hawtin, one of the greats of techno.

Trieste

From 21 July to 6 August every day in the Miramare Castle Park, with the Gulf as a backdrop, an incredible natural scenery, here are the famous puppets of the Piccoli di Podrecca who are the protagonists in “Varieties” of amusing musical scenes, with scenes such as the Banda D’Affori, the Cuban Rumba, the Viennese and Jazz Orchestras, the Ballerina, the Violinist, and the pianist Piccolowsky with the soprano Sinforosa Strangoloni. The show is directed by Barbara Della Po lla and Ennio Guerrato, and goes on stage thanks to the art of puppeteers Roberta Colacino, Gaia Mencagli, Giada Bigot, Silvia Ponton.

