ELEINE

We Shall Remain

(Symphonic Metal)

Label: Atomic Fire Records

Format: (LP)

Release: 14.07.2023

ELEINE have been on the road in Symphonic Metal since 2014 and meanwhile the Swedes are welcome guests at big festivals and otherwise eager to tour. At the same time, however, there is always time for new records and the latest work is entitled “We Shall Remain”.

The opener is relatively hard from a musical point of view, but the opposite pole is the bell-like voice of Madeleine Liljestam and Rikard Ekberg also participates with a mix of clean and harsh vocals. “Stand By The Flame” starts bombastic and this epic flair is additionally intensified by Madeleine’s voice. On “We Are Legion” more space is given to the growling, which creates a certain combative touch. Instead, “Promise Of Apocalypse” is pure Symphonic Metal, although certain borrowings can be heard in a similarly named track by DIMMU BORGIR. The powerful, fervent “Blood In Their Eyes” is followed by a short, gentle instrumental track called “Vemod”.

But on “Through The Mist” the drums are badly abused and in terms of vocals Rikard is more in action again, again with clean vocals and growls. “Suffering” is a melodious symphonic metal ballad and this is followed by a song with the German title “War Das Alles” which is sung in English though the chorus is in German. The conclusion is the title track and here you get a decent portion of Symphonic Metal.

“We Shall Remain” is laid out much heavier than you would expect from a Symphonic Metal band. The varied vocals ensure a wealth of variety and the successful rhythm changes also do their part. However, fans of the genre will surely find what they are looking for.

Tracklist „We Shall Remain“:

1. Never Forget

2. Stand By The Flame

3. We Are Legion

4. Promise Of Apocalypse

5. Blood In Their Eyes

6. Sadness

7. Through The Mist

8. Suffering

9. Was That All

10. We Shall Remain

Total playing time: 36:55

Band-Links:

