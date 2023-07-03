Elektronikland: Innovative sounds awarded 10,000 euros – mica

(LK) Every two years, the state of Salzburg, in cooperation with ARGEkultur, awards a prize in the field of electronic music that is unique in Austria: Elektronikland. A total of 10,000 euros will be publicly advertised and discussed by a jury in a session in front of an audience. This year’s five prizewinners have been chosen. You will receive 2,000 euros each.

“We were looking for works that have an innovative concept, show an independent sound design – in interdisciplinary projects this also applies to video design – and are technically professionally implemented”, describes LH Deputy Schnöll the selection criteria of Elektronikland. “The State Prize also ensures that contemporary forms of expression, in this case from the field of music, have ample room for development in Salzburg.”emphasizes Schnell.

Winner: Inside Electronics Country 2023

This year’s jury selected the following artists for the award from 19 submissions:

Kilian Kofler: “our favorite song” Christoph Janka/Blueblut: “Garden Of Robotic Unkraut” Joanna Quehenberger: “Im Nachklang” Jakob Vasak/Windtal: “Exhilaration” Hannah Lucia Brosch: “Moonstruck”

