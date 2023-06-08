Home » ELEKTRONIKLAND – Public jury meeting – mica
The ELEKTRONIKLAND Prize is a unique award for electronic music in Austria, organized by the state of Salzburg. The list of prizewinners in recent years includes artists such as Oliver Johnson (Dorian Concept), Marlene Hirtreiter, Marco Döttlinger, Gregor Ladenhauf (Ogris Debris, Zan Shin), Hüseyin Evirgen, Martin Löcker, Joanna Quehenberger and, most recently, Julian Bertschler (Kenji Araki). This year’s winners will also be selected in 2023 in a public jury meeting.

In the public session, which can also be followed via live stream, the jury members – Tonica Hunter, Dorian Concept and Natalie Brunner – will discuss the submitted pieces and make their decision on the award winners.

The central criterion for awarding the prizes is conceptual and formal innovation, independent sound and video design and professional technical implementation. We are looking for purely musical works as well as interdisciplinary projects. Collaborations of composers of electronic music with video artists, digital artists etc. are also invited to submit their works.

The ELEKTRONIKLAND-PREIS 2023 is carried out by the state of Salzburg in cooperation with ARGEkultur.

