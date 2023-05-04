Elemental Transcendence is a one-man project – by an Icelander whose name, contrary to such claims, is neither Gunnar nor Danni – by an and From Within the Earth a funeral doom debut of depressing consequence that could hardly be more appropriately titled.

The three concept monoliths, each lasting exactly thirteen minutes and thirty-seven seconds, feel a bit From Within the Earth namely actually as if Elemental Transcendence here an ancient, mystical and frightening urgency awakened from the depths of the earth: alone like the vocals in Part I: Emergence pull down so guttally – not necessarily hateful, but evil and ruthless in a patient way like spreading viscous lava with guttural power destroying everything beautiful, positive and bright in the world simply because of the nature of things – creates a Lovecraftian atmosphere whose captivating pull is inherent.

In addition, the wonderful Doom meanders heroically in the sci-fi synth textures of enraptured fascination, lets the riffs dribble majestically determined. A little like would Inks before Thergothon Bow. In any case, with the notion of strings, an a is createdTime-defunct, well, slow-motion melodrama as the forgotten calamity of bygone days, whose angst slumbers like a ritualistic nightmare in the back of your mind and now resolves as a suspense anxiety whose catharsis you willingly surrender to.

The fact that some passages of the composition before the final descent are a little less cleanly woven like structural patchwork is hardly significant in view of the gravitation generated.

Part II: Transience drags itself stoically rumbling as the heart and highlight of the record through a post-apocalyptic fever dream, which unhinges oppressively and acts like the spiritually reciting equivalent to symphonic hymns of bestial nations: the gastric mucosa digests itself in dark cave meditation.

Part III: Transcendence wanders even further into occult ambient darkness, grinds a beaten-to-death riff into the cacophonic noise of sacrally milling ugliness, dipping the tormenting brutalism into a pastorally slurping, organ-slurping delirium in the niche Lychgate and Esotericto build up after this interlude once more to become a juggernaut, which ended almost too abruptly.

Whether the apparently dogmatic bracketing of always the same song length of (so by no means completely rounded at all times) size of Elemental Transcendence could not stand in the way, will soon show itself. At least for the time being (the atmospherically almost entertainingly captivating, its homogeneous dynamics with eclectic skill in the scales and sometimes almost gigantic) From Within the Earth but also, despite a few less ignorable blemishes, arguably the most awe-inspiring genre surprise of the year so far.

From Within the Earth von Elemental Transcendence

similar posts

Print article