Elementary School Actor Liu Xuanyu Shines in Anti-Drowning Drama ‘Life’ and Promotes Drowning Prevention Education

China‘s first youth anti-drowning drama, “Life,” is captivating audiences and promoting awareness on drowning prevention among children. As summer approaches and hot weather becomes prevalent, the prevention of juvenile drowning accidents has become a pressing issue for schools, parents, and society at large. The Ministry of Education issued a special warning, urging education administrative departments and schools to prioritize student drowning prevention and safeguard the lives of students.

The play “Life” is based on the real-life story of the Shangqiu water voluntary rescue team. The storyline, particularly the rescue of a boy who fell into the water, resonated deeply with the audience. As the weather conditions were severe and the river frozen, the tension during the scene left the audience on edge, hoping for the successful rescue of the boy. When the boy was finally rescued, there was thunderous applause, commending the plot and the actors’ compelling performances.

One actor in particular, Liu Xuanyu, who played the role of the boy who fell into the water, garnered attention from students and audiences of the same age with his realistic portrayal. After the show, many students wanted to take a group photo with Liu Xuanyu. In response, he emphasized the importance of promoting drowning prevention among students and called on children to join in educating others on this vital matter.

Liu Xuanyu’s involvement in the drama “Life” as a primary school student actor was a stroke of luck. Initially unaware of the play’s content, he stumbled upon the rehearsal scene and was eventually chosen due to his perfect fit for the role. Surprising the art supervisors with his natural and vivid performance during his first audition, Liu Xuanyu quickly memorized the entire script during the rehearsal interval. His commitment and talent impressed the main actor of the play, Sun Qiliang, who praised the young actor’s resilience and ability to deliver an outstanding performance without professional training.

At just eleven years old, Liu Xuanyu has gained maturity and insight through his involvement in “Life.” He believes that the drama serves as a means to promote good values and educate young people about drowning prevention. As the only primary school student in the cast, he hopes to raise awareness among fellow students and encourage them to join the efforts in promoting drowning prevention.

Liu Xuanyu, a fifth-grade student from Shangqiu No. 1 Experimental Primary School and the deputy captain of the school’s Young Pioneers, has exhibited exemplary behavior, receiving the “three-good student” title for five consecutive years.

The performance of “Life” has created a platform for dialogue and action towards preventing drowning accidents among children. By combining art and education, the play aims to equip young individuals with the knowledge and awareness needed to spend their summer safely and happily.

