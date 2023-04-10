Home Entertainment Eleni Drake Releases ‘Rookie’ | Niche Music
Eleni Drake Releases 'Rookie'

Eleni Drake Releases 'Rookie'

Melbourne-based singer-songwriter Eleni Drake from London has released her new single ‘Rookie’ on April 5th from Vanilla Sky Recordings!

A track from the new album “Surf the Sun” released on May 19th.

A song with a melancholic atmosphere. Recommended for those who like Adrianne Lenker, Julien Baker, Lana Del Rey.

“I was listening to so much of The Mamas & The Papas, Jefferson Airplane and Billy Swan when I wrote this tune,” “I wanted the listener to experience the same sort of freedom I was feeling when I was writing this track, knowing I’m on the right path in life, and learning to trust whatever fate has in store for me.” – Eleni Drake

Live Dates

18 July – London, Amazing Grace

Rookie
Eleni Drake
Vanilla Sky

