Melbourne-based singer-songwriter Eleni Drake from London has released her new single ‘Rookie’ on April 5th from Vanilla Sky Recordings!

A track from the new album “Surf the Sun” released on May 19th.

A song with a melancholic atmosphere. Recommended for those who like Adrianne Lenker, Julien Baker, Lana Del Rey.

“I was listening to so much of The Mamas & The Papas, Jefferson Airplane and Billy Swan when I wrote this tune,” “I wanted the listener to experience the same sort of freedom I was feeling when I was writing this track, knowing I’m on the right path in life, and learning to trust whatever fate has in store for me.” – Eleni Drake

When I wrote this song, I was listening to a lot of The Mamas & The Papas, Jefferson Airplane, Billy Swan. I wanted the listener to experience the same freedom that I felt while writing this song, knowing that I was on the right path in life and learning to trust what fate would bring me. It was. – Eleni Drake

Live Dates 18 July – London, Amazing Grace

Rookie

Eleni Drake

Vanilla Sky

Posted on