Elevated section of highway collapses in Philadelphia after a vehicle catches fire

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — An elevated section of Interstate 95 collapsed early Sunday in Philadelphia after a vehicle caught fire, shutting down the main north-south east coast highway and threatening to disrupt traffic. displacements in parts of the densely populated northeast, authorities said.

Transport authorities warned that long delays and street closures were likely and urged drivers to avoid the area. Early reports indicated the vehicle may have been a tanker, but authorities could not immediately confirm this. The fire was reported to be under control.

Video from the scene showed a huge concrete slab that had fallen from I-95 onto the highway in Northeast Philadelphia. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The northbound lanes of I-95 were gone, and the southbound lanes were “compromised” due to the heat from the fire, said Derek Bowmer, battalion chief with the Philadelphia Fire Department. Runoff from the fire or perhaps broken gas lines were causing explosions underground, he added.

Mark Fusetti, a retired Philadelphia police sergeant, said he was driving south toward the city’s airport when he noticed thick plumes of black smoke billowing over the freeway. As they passed the fire, the road began to “slop,” creating a noticeable depression that was visible on video he recorded of the scene, he said.

He saw traffic stop in his rearview mirror. Soon after, the northbound lanes of the freeway collapsed.

“It was a crazy moment,” Fusetti said. “For it to bend and collapse so quickly, it’s pretty amazing.”

The effect on traffic was not immediately clear, but most drivers traveling along the I-95 corridor between Delaware and New York City use the New Jersey Turnpike instead of the segment of the interstate where the collapse occurred.

Associated Press writer Jake Offenhartz in New York contributed to this report.