Eleven missing in France after a fire in a summer house for the disabled

PARIS (AP) — Eleven adults were missing after a fire early Wednesday morning at a holiday home for disabled people in eastern France, while 17 people were evacuated from the location, according to French authorities.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin tweeted that “a fire broke out this morning in a facility for disabled people” in the small town of Wintzenheim, near the German border. “Despite the quick and courageous intervention of the fire department…several casualties have been reported,” he said. Rescue operations were still underway.

The fire started at 6:30 a.m. in a private accommodation in Wintzenheim, according to the government of the Upper Rhine region. Seventeen people were evacuated, including one who was sent to hospital for a “relative urgency.”

Eleven people from the group of adults, who normally reside in the eastern French city of Nancy, remained missing, the statement said.

“The building was being used (…) for their vacations,” the statement said.

The emergency services deployed 76 firefighters, 4 trucks and 4 ambulances to contain the flames and care for the victims. 40 police officers were also mobilized.

The fire was quickly brought under control, according to the statement.

