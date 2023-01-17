Listen to the audio version of the article

Elgon, a Pidielle Group brand specializing in hair care products for sale in hairdressing salons, lands online with its e-commerce. The new website, thanks to the renewed graphics and new functions, guarantees a complete user experience with the aim of making Elgon products just a click away.

The Hair Quiz section allows you to identify the most suitable products based on the type of hair, facilitating the consumer in finding the perfect product for their needs; the store locator section is instead useful for finding the nearest Elgon salon.

«The multi-channel approach today is an indispensable condition for evolution. With e-commerce we want to get even closer to the final consumer, while maintaining our identity of professional services: in fact, we address hairdressers and anyone looking for a product for self-care at home of high Italian quality – declares Serena Caimano, CEO of Pidielle Group –. The consumer and his needs have been the driving force and goal of our daily work for over 50 years, and remain central to this new e-commerce.